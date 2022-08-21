Faith

What is Favour?

In the bible the word favour has the same root as grace from the Greek word charis.

It is a kindness granted or desired, a benefit, a favour done without expectation or return. It is the loving kindness of God towards man. It is an unearned and unmerited favour. Favour of God is granted out of his goodwilltoward us. It is not something that can be bought and it is not something that can be earned. Jesus paid the price for us to walk in favour.

“Luke 2:14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.(KJV)”favour is the goodness of God extended to undeserving man. David expressed in psalms 23“Psalm 23:6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. (KJV)” Favour by my definition it’s the goodness of God coupled with the mercy of God. Mercy actually paves way for the favour of God.

Mercy comes upon us to remove every accusation, condemnation and Judgment. Thereby qualifying us for the favour of God.

“Psalm 102:13 Thou shalt arise, [and] have mercy upon Zion: for the time to favour her, yea, the set time, is come.(KJV)”Favour of God can also be called divine partiality according to the election and plan of God for each individual. God has his plan and purpose for our lives and so we cannot  decide for the lord how he chooses to use us for his purposes on earth.

We can only receive the bestowed favour upon us at each point of our lives. God is very sovereign in his plans and purposes. And so he bestows his favour according to his own plans. “Romans 9:15-18 For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion. So then (it is)not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.For the scripture saith unto Pharaoh,

Even for this same purpose have I raised thee up, that I might shew my power in thee, and that my name might be declared throughout all the earth. Therefore hath he mercy on whom he will [have mercy], and whom he will he hardeneth.( KJV)” Favour of God is preferential treatment.

The favour of God is never fair, favour to the human mind is always unfair. I have experienced all kinds of preferential treatment on my journey to various parts of the world to preach the Gospel.

Anytime I am travelling out of the country for preaching engagement. I always specially plead the favour of God over my life at various parts of the world. Both with the black and white, short and tall,Poor and rich, with various kinds of people and at different occasions.

Favour can be defined as love, benevolence, kindness,goodwill, benefit, grace, mercy, loyalty, piety, unfailing love and beauty.

Favour is the divine presence of God upon a man that makes him to be acceptable, celebrated, honored, welcomed, empowered, blessed and favoured.Favour is the aroma and perfume upon a person that makes him to be attractive, beautiful, loved and preferred.

Favour makes a way for a man where there seems to be no way, favour opens doors for you without any stress.Favour makes you to receive without asking. Favour is the key to greatness and excellence in the Journey of life

 

