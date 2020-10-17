What is hated in marriage

God loves you and I, the creatures that he created. However, there are certain conducts that God hates where they exist in every sphere of life, including the marital institution. “These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him.

A proud look, a lying tongue and hands that shed innocent blood. An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, a false witness that speaketh lies and he that soweth discord among the brethren” (Proverbs 6:16-19). Anything that represents arrogance in marriage and makes you give yourself relevance above God is a proud look. When as a husband, you insist on taking an action that is detrimental to the good of your family, just for the purpose of proving to your wife that “you are in charge” as the head of the family, you have a proud look.

When as a wife, you refuse to submit to your husband as instructed by the Bible, you have a proud look. God hates a proud look. “…God resisteth the proud but giveth grace to the humble” (James 4:6). When you lie to your spouse about your past relationships, you have a lying tongue.

When you lie to your spouse about your actual income or your salary or the source of your income, you have a lying tongue. When you lie to your spouse about an illicit or suspicious relationship, you have a lying tongue. God hates as lying tongue in marriage. Of recent, you have been strangely keeping late nights because of an illicit relationship in your office or place of work. When your spouse enquires, you tell him or her that you stayed behind for extra official duties or board meeting. You have a lying tongue.

You suggested a relocation from your place of residence to a better residence and your spouse is very happy and appreciative of such idea, not knowing that your motive is to create some convenience for your access to an ex-lover or sin partner.

Maybe she even sponsored the relocation. You have a lying tongue and God hates a lying tongue. When you feel that you are tired of your spouse to the extent that you would not mind arranging for his or her assassination, watch it.

You are about to shed an innocent blood. God hates hands that shed innocent blood. You had the ambition to bear the title of landlady. Because of that, you killed or influenced the killing of your husband. Look! You have hands that shed innocent blood and God is very angry with you. “,,,For God is angry with the wicked everyday” (Psalm 7:11). You must confess your sins and repent before you gain your freedom. “He that covereth his sins shall not prosper but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy” (Proverbs 28:13) Did you sacrifice your spouse, child or children for ritual money making? Oh! You have hands that shed innocent blood and God hates hands that shed innocent blood.

Hands that shed innocent blood do not only refer to physical bloodshed. When you use your words or mouth to kill the spirit, self esteem and confidence of your spouse as a human being, you are shedding innocent blood. When you assassinate the character of your spouse, you are shedding innocent blood. God hates hands that shed innocent blood. God hates the heart that devises wicked imaginations.

When you deliberately decide or evolve strategies to move your spouse from the status of financial affluence to poverty, God hates your kind of heart because it is devising wicked imaginations. When you suddenly begin to consider abandoning your spouse with the children so that he or she will suffer, God hates your kind of heart because it is devising wicked imaginations.

When you pay for a residence somewhere to house a strange woman for adultery purposes, your heart has devised and implemented wicked imaginations. God hates such heart. Today, he is saying to you: “My son, give me your heart” (Proverbs 23:26).

He can transform your heart to imagine only godly things rather than wicked and ungodly things. If you are an impatient person, you are not qualified to marry someone because there will sometime, be a reason to for instance, physically assault your spouse.

This is mischief. God hates the feet that is swift in running to mischief. If you are a money worshipper or materialistic person, your feet will definitely be swift in running to mischief because someday, you will give in to the temptation of betraying your in-law, spouse or child provided it puts money in your pocket.

Today, there are many cases of women who give birth to children and sell them, just to get money. God hates the feet that are swift in running to mischief. God hates a false witness that speaks lies. If you say things that are not true with the intention of discrediting your spouse, God is not pleased with you.

God hates anyone in the marital institution that sows seed of discord among brethren. When you make deliberate efforts to make your children hate your spouse, you are sowing seed of discord among brethren. When you say or do things to make your husband or wife’s siblings hate him or her, you are sowing seed of discord among brethren.

You need to repent because God hates anyone that sows seed of discord among brethren. Today, may the power of God from above dissolve everything that may have attracted God’s hatred to your marital relationship. May God’s unconditional love locate your marriage today in Jesus name.

