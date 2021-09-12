What is help from above?

Psalm 121:1 – end ” I will lift my eyes unto to the Hills when cometh my help. My help will come from the Lord, which made Heavens and the Earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.

Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand.

The sun shall not smite thee by day or by night. The Lord shall preserve thee by day or by night. The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul.

The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time henceforth, and even forevermore. Ps 60:11 Give us help from Trouble for the help of man is useless”

The Greatness and Success of every man on Earth can be traced to the help of the Almighty God. What makes a difference in any man is the place of the Divine Help that is available to such a man. If there is anything you need to seek after it is the Help that comes from above and not from abroad.

Many have lived a miserable and frustrated life because they didn’t know how to secure the Help that comes from above. Help means to join and contribute to the performance or completion of a task, project or business venture and ministry.

Help means to make it easier, to assist, to remove the burden or stress of accomplishing a goal of vision.

Regeneration and Redemption make divine help our heritage and possession but obviously, we must know how to fully appropriate the help that is available for us.

Lack of Knowledge has made many live frustrated lives even when their lot is continual help.

David declared in the book of Psalms, my help comes from above the Lord the Maker of heaven and Heaven and Earth, and as a result of this divine help, he enumerated the blessings and benefits that have come to him. David’s declaration shows that he has the right perspective and vision where are you looking to help man or God?

Look up to God and not man and your help will come speedily. The help of man is vain and useless. Only the almighty God has the power to help you in life and ministry Ps 34:5 “They looked unto Him and were lightened and their faces were not ashamed” If you look at the man you will be ashamed.

The Hill represents the place of worship in Jerusalem where God’s presence abides.

This psalm is a song of ancient, always sang when they are going to the temple. So your help can only come from the presence of the Lord. David spoke with confidence and Faith in the help of God. Where is your faith and confidence, for you to receive divine.

PRAYER POINTS

I command that every yoke of frustration over my life be destroyed.

Father from heaven above send help to me today in Jesus’ name.

Every hindrance and barrier to my help be destroyed today.

Father order my steps to where help is waiting for me

