What is special about Moringa (2)

What is the noise about Moringa all about? Could it be just exaggerations, folklore, rumours associated with the less educated? It is true that there is a lot of noise about moringa. After I became the only USDA Certified Organic producer of Moringa, people began calling me and coming to visit me and buying my product, and I was not even advertising anything, but USDA was doing the advertising for me.

At a time, I received a visit from a person that had stage IV cancer who had received chemotherapy at three different times and received treatment at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas which is considered the number one cancer hospital in the U.S and they told the patient that her body could not take any more chemotherapy after spending over $1.5 million on her treatment and that she had six months to live. She was advised to consider a natural alternative and was referred to me.

I asked the patient if she was told what caused her cancer and she said no. I recommended her to have a toxicology/ mineral hair analysis and that from there I would develop an individual natural immunology treatment for her according to the results.

The date that we performed the hair analysis was March 18, 2014, and she had an excess of Arsenic and Aluminium, as well as cadmium and mercury. All of her minerals were below the minimum, and some were to extremely low or non-existent.

I put her on a Moringa and other herb immunotherapy programme and on about June 30, 2014, we had reduced her aluminium by more than 50 per cent in about a 90-day period, and her arsenic had increased.

I told her, either there is arsenic in her well water, or someone is trying to kill her slowly. To make the story short, she did not die in six months, and in three years she did not have cancer.

I believe there are many other stories like the above from many people. My American friend wants me to collaborate with him in writing a book that will document all these stories. But I am also keen on teaming up with Nigerian scientists to collate and document the existing body of scientific work on Moringa. In this way, we can combine the theory and practice.

Like this: Like Loading...