What is special about Moringa

What is the noise about Moringa all about? Could it be just exaggerations, folklore, rumours associated with the less educated? It is true that there is a lot of noise about moringa. ‘Moringa Oleifera’ was a common and well-known plant in Eastern Africa where it was recognised and recommended by international organisations as a good supplement. In fact, Moringa became a useful plant for malnourished children and adults, as it contains so many nutrients.

It is commonly referred to as drumstick, a name derived from the shape of its long seed-pods, which resembles drumstick. Its other names are horseradish because root tastes like the plant horseradish. Many of the claims about moringa still belong to the realms of folklore as they are not backed by scientific evidence.

This could be because not many scientists have carried out analysis of Moringa. For Nigeria, we almost always need to depend on research findings of foreign researchers to gain scientific knowledge of local plants. Interestingly, many of the scientific conclusions often corroborate the existing understanding of the domestic use of the plants. Many, not all, as some of the claims are false and outlandish. Moringa grows well in tropical areas.

Originally a native of India, it is widely cultivated in East and West Africa, including Nigeria. I will write in more detail about the medicinal uses of Moringa, its health benefits and method of application in subsequent columns.

Today, I want to share with you readers a conversation between a retired American Naval officer and me, who is a licensed Moringa farmer in America and has one of the largest organic Moringa farms in the United States of America (USA). Below is an extract from his email conversation with me where he shared his experience with Moringa use: ‘During a business/pleasure trip to Tokyo, Japan where I lived nine years while in the U.S. Air Force, I met with some old friends and one of them introduced me to Moringa and Maca. In Japan, they sell Moringa as Memory Tea.

My friend asked me to market the memory tea in the U.S., but the shipping cost was a tremendous hindrance. Nonetheless, I was searching for a product to feed my farmed fish to cut down the cost of feed–the goal was to be able to claim organic tilapia. I brought back a sample of the Moringa which adapted to Louisiana, and I began to grow it thus becoming the only USDA Certified Organic producer in the U.S I have plenty of stories about Moringa that it would require a series of books, but I can only express my own experience because I had kidney problems having to get up five to 10 times each night to go to the bathroom to urinate.

When I started reading more about Moringa, and I started using it, then my constant urinating problem went away. My wife had a continuous cough for more than 25 years, and after about six months of drinking Moringa tea, it went away. I also had an allergen problem for many years, and it too disappeared.

