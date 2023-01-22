What is testimony?

Testimony is an evidence in support of a fact or statement, proof. Text: Rev.12 vs 11.

The Bible says they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the Word of the testimony… Testimony happens when God almighty has favoured you with miracles, signs and wonders, in the church of god today there are a lot of testimonies ranging from deliverance from the powers of demons, blind sees, lame walks, leper cleansed Healing. Miracles of various degrees in which God has wrought through the hands of Men of God I pray for you today in every area of your life where you are having trouble the Lord will touch you and you will receive your own testimonies in Jesus Mighty name. In the book of Acts 3 vs 1-18, the bible told us about Peter and John how they heals a crippled beggar as Peter preaches in the temple. Peter saw his opportunity and addressed the crowd. He said, what is so surprising about this? And why stare at us as though we had made this man walk by our own power or godliness? For it the God of all our ancestors who has brought glory to his servant Jesus by doing this…

had a lot of Benefits: * It removes fear and gives courage to the believer and those who are yet to know Christ too * It creates transparency within the church of God. * You become a resource for others. * You keep your initial salvation testimony alive in you. * You deliver more testimonies as God continues His work in you. * It glorifies God. * Note this, our testimony shows that God is greater than our story or our experiences. It’s not really about us, it’s all about God and Him working in us. To provoke your own testimonies there are rule to follow. You must be Born again and identify with God be children of god John 3v3, secondly you must out your faith to action, you have to trust in God and believe in Him completely, thirdly for you have testimonies you must remove ever hindrances and obstacles like blind Bartimaeus Mark 10: 46-52, who removed his garment that wants to hinder his testimony, that garment of sin can hinder your testimony, remove it. Mercy, grace and favour from God qualify you for testimony . Jesus loves you.

Prayer Points to Provoke Your Miracles And Testimonies.

* My life encounter Jesus Christ the miracle worker and become a bundle of Testimony in the name of Jesus.

* Any demon living inside of me that hates good things jump out by fire in the name of Jesus.

* Foundational power delaying my testimony be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.

* Marine witchcraft power attacking my laughter enough is enough die in the name of Jesus.

* Testimony killers of father’s and mother’s house your time is up kill yourself in the name of Jesus.

* My hanging breakthrough and Testimony will be released by fire in the name of Jesus.

* In this year 2023, I am for miracles, signs and wonders in the name of Jesus. Hallelujah.

