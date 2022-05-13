Arts & Entertainments

What is Zilly Tiger’s age?

One of the truest statements is “dreams come true”. So many people abort destinies because they feel their dreams are too far away to achieve them. But as time goes on, they become more impossible to accomplish, meaning the only way out is to run at them as quickly and early as one could.

Nigerian music sensation, Oguro Ibos, popularly known as Zilly Tiger, who is based abroad, understood his passion early in life and left nothing to doubt about achieving what gives him joy.

The 31-year-old hip hop artiste realized that he was cut out for music as early as age nine. As a teenager, he began to chase his dream and secured gigs where he performed.

The Edo-born singer is the other half of the music duo, ‘Two Tigers’. The group, which was formed in 2017, has been taking Europe, where they are based, by storm, and are also attracting the attention of music-crazy Nigerians back home.

One will chase a thousand, but two can do ten thousand, and it was on this premise Zilly Tiger joined forces with his childhood friend, Jimoh Abiodun Prince, also known as Zeel Tiger, to collaborate and conquer the world together.

Both of them grew in the same neighbourhood, graduated from the popular Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State, and shared the same passion; music, which has bound them together for five years now.

Ibos is quite assured of the future that awaits them, and the union gave them the opportunity to collaborate with ace Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Illedare, better known as Jaywon, just a few years ago.

Zilly Tiger and his music partner understood the place of fans, bur the connection was denied them in 2020, when COVID-19 struck the world.

“2020 was good but not really too cool. Because we lost opportunities for many shows and interviews,” they recounted recently.

Despite their melodious singles: ‘Shakara’, ‘Suwe’ and ‘More Money’, titled in Yoruba language, the duo who are Italy-based, have continued to rule the airwaves in Europe.

“At first, the foreigners thought it would be hard to understand our song but once it goes on air, they are all on their feet, vibing and dancing all the way,” Zilly Tiger said.

 

