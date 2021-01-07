What kind of public university do we want?

Were they overpowered as a minority in the government or just a display of hypocrisy? FG is sure our employer through the respective University Governing Council. You want your employee to be productive? You give him all that he needs to be comfortable to work perfectly well. I got a postdoc job in Norway around May 2013 and in August 2013, I received an email that they are ready to receive me in Trondheim by 1st of Sept 2013.

I eventually got there last week of September because I got the visa in the last week of August. I was shown my office with a brand new computer that was delivered just before my arrival.

I was then taken to my lab located at SINTEF basement. And Lars, my immediately mentor said: Abdel, this is where you will be spending your 2 years and we laughed. In the lab was 2 High voltage sources, Omicron partial discharge detectors, photomultiplier tubes, CCD camera, amplifiers, oscilloscope, signal generators, pressure stuff, pressure test cell, etc. I met a complete lab that gladden my heart and mine was to use all that was in there to get results. Then, I had an issue securing a visa for my wife to join me. I was destabilized.

The department and international office quickly took it over and we got a visa for my wife within a few days. And Lars said: Now that you can bring your wife here to be with you, I hope we can now have the whole of you here to do our work. My wife joined me, they got the whole of me and we got the results that were above their expectation. NTNU Trondheim is one of the public universities in Norway. That is a working system that wants results.

They provide for you your every needs and they are getting the results. Can we say the same in Nigerian universities? In Nigeria, very little is spent on research and teaching facilities in our universities.

The undergraduate and postgraduate student laboratories are in a terrible state. Goodluck Jonathan’s PDP-led government put up the NEEDS Assessment committee that was chaired by Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, the current INEC Chairman.

They went around to assess the university infrastructures and they were pathetic scenes. The pictures were published. How can you train fully baked students for BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees with such facilities? Universities are supposed to be research hubs blessed with a group of solution developers. So, how do you develop solutions without facilities and funds? These were among the reasons that made the FG NEEDS Assessment committee recommended that as of 2012, N1.3 trillion is required to revitalize the public universities.

President Buhari’s government has put a lot of emphasis on diversification and universities are sources of foreign exchange for many countries. The UK government estimates an income of over £5 billion excluding tuition fees from international students every year. International students contributed $45 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

International students were reported to contribute an average of RM7.2bn (£1.4bn) to Malaysia per year via tuition fees and other living expenses. Malaysian leaders not beclouded with greed were able to see that education is not just the key to national development but also a source of foreign exchange and they key into it. Education was allocated RM50.4 billion (over NGN4.6 trillion) in Malaysia’s 2021 budget proposal. The expectation in 2020 was to hit a target of 200,000 international students in Malaysia to generate RM15.6 billion.

What is education to us? What are the expectations? How do we make our university programmes attractive to international scholars without facilities? How do we make our universities attractive to the rest of the world without facilities? How do we get global recognition and ranking with our laboratories having 70s teaching facilities?

Chief Obafemi Awolowo was quoted to have said: “I do not want the children of my drivers to be drivers to my children, neither do I want the children of my cooks to be cooks to my children. Nevertheless I want free access to education for all.” It is time to define the kind of education that we want, public universities inclusive.

If Buhari’s government is serious about public universities revitalization and sourcing for the fund to implement that, he need to take charge like Jonathan did in 2013 and stop looking at the issue from labour point of view and ministerial conciliatory meetings.

It is not too late to put up a team of “serious minded” people from the stakeholders with specific terms of reference and timeline to figure out ways to raise the fund to reposition the universities and improve the conditions of service of the university workers.

That I think is the only way we can bring an end to the perennial strike actions in public universities. The struggle for the proper funding of universities is erroneously believed to be a favour to ASUU. You will be doing a favour to Nigeria and Nigerians by creating quality education system for the public.

That will reduce the production of feedstock to fuel Boko Haram.

Dr. Abdelmalik is of the Department of Physics, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He writes via: aaabdelmalik@ abu.edu.ng

