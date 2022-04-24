What Kizz Daniel, Emperor Geezy may gain from reconciliation

The recent reconciliation of Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, and his former record label, Emperor Geezy CEO of G Worldwide Entertainment is still trending in entertainment circles.

Though the news made many of their fans happy, a few may still be sulking from the new found peace between the two. Just like every reconciliation, there is always something to gain.

And in this case, there are speculations that Kizz Daniel may be inspired to revisit and release some songs that were witheld by the label when the relationship went sour. If that were to be true, Emperor Geezy will not be at any losing end as the new friendship means everyone gets its due.

A few hours their reconciliation news hit social circle, the excited singer and former boss were seen having a good time with his new song while preparation for his UK tour has also gather media buzz. A reliable source revealed that: “The narrative is that Kizz Daniel and Emperor Geezy have finally ended their feud in and out of court”.

In the reaction of a close associate, who pleaded anonymity, they are all happy. “We have pictures of us signing paper works and all that, but I do not want us to rekindle the thing by showing paper works again because the case has lingered for a very long time.”

He added: “Kizz Daniel and Emperor Geezy have established positive vibe and moves as good friends” It would be recalled that the court case lingered for close to a decade and made the artiste change his stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.

