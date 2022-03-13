What Makes a Good Leader?

Today, there are many areas and professions that require people who are effective in action, inspire people, show direction, motivate and lead others. What is true leadership? What makes the best leaders? How to become a better leader?

8 Signs of an Effective Leader

Here are 8 signs of exceptional leaders:

1. They have a strong inspirational vision

Leaders need to get a group of people moving in the same direction and pursuing the same goals. The best leaders have a clear vision that they can communicate effectively. They are excellent communicators who can make people feel the importance of this vision, understand it, internalize it, and identify with it. Unique leaders create in people a mental visualization of the desired state to which they will strive as a team. Great leaders can evoke enthusiasm in people and know how to emotionally inspire everyone to work together towards that vision.

2. A leader is an example

The leader must set the tone, determine the direction for their wards. To be able to clearly set goals and define what a “common mission” is, a leader must inspire people with one’s work ethic and perseverance towards a specific goal. They cannot avoid or be afraid of hard work, afraid of “getting their hands dirty.”

No one in the team should work harder than the leader, guiding and leading people. If you want to create an exceptionally effective organization or team in Nigeria, you need to move forward, set the pace, set the tone, and show people that you believe in the mission you preach enough to commit yourself to it. By your attitude and actions, show a good example for others of how they should act.

3. They make others successful

Real leaders are not selfish. They are open to helping others and to cooperation. Exceptional leaders in Forex trading willingly share useful tips or the beginners guide for stock trading in Nigeria on the Forextime blog. They can develop team spirit and a sense of belonging. They work hard, play hard when the situation calls for it because they play to win. Furthermore, they take on the burden of the game when needed and can shine in the spotlight when they win.

However, their default mode of operation is always to find ways to lead their people and team to success. A good leader can develop the abilities of their subordinates, build on their strengths and make them grow and succeed.

4. They care about people and create a strong emotional connection

It may seem obvious, but your team needs to know how much you care about what you are working on and what you are striving for. They should feel it in their hearts, not just in their heads. Such a feeling is hard to form and measure, but you will understand that you got it when you feel the result. A great leader must skillfully find a balance between caring for people, the team, caring for motivation, and completing tasks. When a leader truly cares about their team, everyone feels it.

5. They have high standards and demand the same from others

In the highly competitive world we live in, especially when it comes to business, it is not enough to be nice, caring, and love your team. Efficiency and results are just as crucial. A good leader must push their team to do great work and achieve the intended results. Great leaders set high standards for themselves and their team and stick to them. This is the way to develop and win. Under the guidance of strong leaders, people feel responsible for doing their best and following certain rules and norms.

6. They reveal things in people they didn’t know before

People often underestimate themselves and their abilities, but a great leader helps them gain faith and self-confidence. It develops them and allows them to succeed. It is not always easy to do it right away, but leaders help people set new limits to their abilities, play on the edge of their skills, and go beyond.

When someone fails at something, the leader encourages that person and helps them better understand the lesson they can learn from that failure. This creates a safe space for that person to try again and succeed on the next try. They encourage people to learn, allow them to make mistakes.

7. The leader is constantly learning

Great leaders are obsessed with learning, developing, and expanding their knowledge. They realize that to achieve great goals and set a good example for their people, they will have to strive to become better every day. Great leaders internally strive for self-development and continuous improvement. They create a culture that encourages learning and development.

8. A leader is resolute

One of the main tasks of a leader is to make decisions. Great leaders make bold decisions and act decisively. Even if they try to weigh the risks and see the flaws in their thinking, they are never afraid to take action.

