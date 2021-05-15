‘What Men Want’ goes on stage in Lagos

All is set for the stage production of ‘What Men Want’, a pulsating satirical comedy about love, life and marriage. The play, hosted by Alliance Francaise, Lagos, goes on stage today. ‘What Men Want’ examines women’s challenges in marriage while exposing men’s inadequacies and ultimately charging them to just start living, and quit being the only “defender” of a union that involves two.

It is a “slice of life drama – society puts so much pressure on women, when to marry and how they must keep the marital fire burning with the ‘how to keep your marriage’ booklet it has prepared, but the men, the husbands? Oh! ‘‘It’s a man’s world’, let the wives suck in all the marriage 101 manuals, while sacrificing their personal happiness and sometimes career and dreams.’’

A production of Live Theatre Lagos, the play, which will hold at Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos the play features a stellar cast and crew including Diana Agbede and Eferoghene Awusa, and is directed by Ajibola Fasola, stage managed by LakeShow and Abisola Olayinka, and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba.

The Make-up design and costume design were done by Eferoghene Awusa, while Ralph Ajayi, is the props and set designer, and hosted by Desmond Ekunwe. What Men Want’ is supported by Seven Up Bottling Company, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), TecnoMobile, Stanbic IBTC, Maggi, LasenaWater, Lifemate Furniture Merakhi Kitchen, AccelerateTV, The Lagos Review, Creative Kloud HUB, Lasena, MediaCrush, Africa Movie Channel, RoyalRoot TV, TrybeTV and OnTVMax. Live Theatre Lagos, according to Adenugba, is a “free-to-attend, exclusive monthly theatre series with the objectives of driving cultural awareness, social knowledge, emphasising the significance of our individual contributions to collective good and making theatre an important part of Nigeria’s mass entertainment, as well as to provide economic empowerment for a new generation of theatre artists.

“We remain firm in our commitment to ensure that theatre shows drive social awareness, social change, and social development, hence our play themes that are aligned to relevant social and national dialogue; exploring the issues in a fun manner but making sure to call the audience’s attention to the all-too-important subject matters.

“We started theatre production in August 25, 2007, with Femi Osofisan’s musical, ‘The Midnight Blackout’, which held at the Agip Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Since then we have produced over 200 stage performances and have featured popular actors and personalities in Nigerian entertainment, including Mrs. Taiwo Ajai- Lycett, Bimbo Akintola, OC Ukeje, Tosan Ugbeye, Dolapo Marcy Oni-Sijuwade, Tunji Sotimirin, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Oshinaike, Rita Edwards, Charles Etubiebi, Abiodun Kassim, Rotimi Fakunle, and Patrick Diabuah.”

