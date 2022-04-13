What new tribe Nigerians are telling compatriots in Osinbajo

From North to the South, the common, but also noticeable gap being demanded to be closed is mostly the infrastructural shortages; Nigerians are often asking to fill in the space left open in the public sphere where they feel short changed by the inability of succeeding leadership to intervene in their basic expectations. Ask, they tell you, that with certain levels of governance structures, they are still confused on why they have become the government unto themselves, providing electricity, as contributors create a seemingly secure environment; build their own schools and hospitals and provide their own roads and many more.

With humongous resources hitting government coffers from Nigeria’s economic mainstay – oil, and others taken from other sources at state and federal levels, the quest to have equitable distribution of wealth, opportunities and these infrastructures are still far cry from the reality; this is even worrisome with the rising population at the time climatic distortions and insecurity is forcing compatriots out of their localities and making demand on available infrastructures overburdened.

Then, if the status quo is retained, the lethargic response to governance and leadership is estimated to go worse. It is no secret that much has gone into these basic amenities in monetary terms, and of course, much more is still being required to bridge the huge deficits.

However, the question on the lips of Nigerians is why the enormous resources from Nigeria’s God-given wealth as an oil-rich nation are not making a significant impact on the lives of its citizens. These are not farfetched. Nigeria, often described as a nation of tribesmen by a foremost columnist, Majeed Dahiru, is also one that has adopted seriously an identity with strong leanings to ethno-religious sentiments that have coloured demands for good and accountable leadership for years. With its rich, resourceful and mobile citizenry, Nigerians have been marked globally as one of those breaking records and clearing barriers in almost every sector of human endeavours world over as elected parliamentarians into A-rated nations, setting the pace in medicine, entrepreneurial, sports, law, technology and other human disciplines.

With these, it is certain that Nigerians are no less human in terms of intellectual endowment but are only pinned under the grips of failure to form game-changing consensus on governance and in recruiting leaders whose policies will have direct and indirect impact on their wellbeing.

In Nigeria, all that is needed for a treasury looter to escape justice is to organise people of same faith, region, or tribe; people whose rewards as usual are the tokenism from the same proceeds served by their tormenting recruiter to sign them off to penury, but defenceless as their poverty has been weaponised to praise the ‘saint’ with whose pleasure they were mobilised to keep tightening their noose only because they were born or profess same faith with a crook.

The ‘old tribe,’ recruits often forget how the chains holding their expectations from leadership were being held by their tormentor-in-praise. Nevertheless, he would offer them momentary reliefs and then, their sufferings continue in the name of tribalism and religion. But this chain has to break, and whoever will break it will come from among the ranks of ordinary Nigerians whose belief system centres only around a creation of a new set of thinking with the same set of Nigerians.

Something must give way for something to give birth, hence the attraction for a season when the limitation of ethnic, tribal and religious politics must all crumble for politics of patriotism, unity, accountability and delivery of common good. This is the task. For this to come to reality, some Nigerians, on January 15, 2022 and March 5, in the Northwest city of Kano and oil-rich city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State thought it crucial to draw attention of Nigerians to consider a new benchmarks for recruiting leadership for the nation that will themselves submit to the nation and deliver on their promises.

In Kano, a former lawmaker and a Professor of Biology, Senator Sola Adeyeye’s voice resonated throughout the nation from the Mena Event Centre of the event, calling, for a ‘tribeless’ new tribe citizens whose demography is captured only in the common destiny of national unity and accountable leadership. “A new tribe where no one is pulled down on account of differences in ethnicity or religion.

The new tribe that cares for the man at the top, just as it cares for the talakawa. This new tribe embraces each and every one, irrespective of the tongue, because we are all one tribe, a people bound by one destiny under God,” Senator Adeyeye had noted. As optimistic and laudable as this looks, it cannot find useful expression anyway, except inspired and led by a leadership that possesses proportional passion and dynamism, and with who, whose eyes and hearts can grasp and deliver totally to the letter and spirit of the new thinking, the new Nigeria that is targeted at unfolding from this nationalistic narrative.

This explains the reason for narrowing this down to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a man assessed to control profound credibility, competence, and equitable leadership to drive this process as a tribeless, detribalized, inclusive and all-embracing leader whose entity and constituency is limited to only one indivisible, development-driven and economically prosperous one Nigeria. At the event also, former Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar has this to say of Osinbajo: “Qualities such as good character, competency and capability among others should form part of criteria Nigerians should look out for in who becomes the next president. And when you talk about all these, Vice President Osinbajo possesses all the criteria.”

He continued: “The event you are witnessing today is the coming together of all Nigerians from across the states irrespective of ethnicity and religious affiliation who in their own collective assessment and decision feel that the best person to lead the country in 2023 is Osinbajo.

“Osinbajo is the man who will lead us in the right direction, with the help of God and millions of Nigerians, the new tribe, that have been yearning for an opportunity to side-step all the forces that have been pulling us apart so that Nigeria can truly emerge as the giant it long should have been,” the respected scholar noted. Gathering again in Uyo for the now famed ‘Uyo Declaration,’ the voice of compatriots who have gathered from all over the country re-echoed to restate the call on Osinbajo to offer not just that leadership, but equally to inspire that fresh patriotic thinking where Nigerians are committed to Nigeria without losing grips of their unique identity.

A former Minister of Tourism, High Chief Edem Duke, rightly put this: “I know that Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a man whose academic competence pose political sophistry, pose humility, pose diligence, somebody who is passionate about Nigeria, a man who can represent Nigeria sitting with any other president in the world with little or no prompting.

I know and I believe that this is the gentleman who can represent us anywhere.” He said: “This is a man who is technologically savvy, he can deal with technology, he can decipher, he is also able to engage with the young people. There is no gap, therefore, it is better for him to also carry the burden of the youth.

This is a man whose religious persuasion has taught him to respect the holistic beliefs of all and sundry. He can operate in the horizon, he can operate in the platoon and this I think recommends him amply for the emergence and participation in the presidential race on the platform of the APC.” Chairman of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Kabiru Akawura, in his remarks at a dinner organised for the delegates said he has been in politics for 46 years and it dawned on him a long time ago, that Osinbajo was the man with the capacity to succeed Buhari in times like this due to his humility, loyalty and someone who has shown those attributes in his handling of state affairs whenever he had the opportunity, without any plan to undermine the president.

The communiqué at the end of the Uyo Declaration as delivered by the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Chief Otu Ita Toyo admonished President Buhari to support his loyal deputy. “We call on Mr. President to stand solidly behind this tested, loyal and true apostle of his and ensure that a man of conscience like him who truly abhors corruption succeeds him to continue where he stops. With the love Nigerians have for him and Mr. President, he is the man who can ensure that APC carries the day in the forthcoming presidential elections,” the communiqué read.

Samuel writes from Jalingo, Taraba State

