What Nigeria needs in 2022, Obi

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the past year, 2021, as difficult for Nigerians in all ramifications. Answering questions from the press yesterday at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri on what is needed for Nigeria to move on in the new year, Obi said that from the benefit of hindsight, that the most serious problem militating against the progress of the country was the issue of insecurityandthatforthecountrytomoveon, thesecurityof lives and property should be a priority. In Obi’s words: “Security of lives and property must be a priority for the country to move forward. With security, investmentswillflowintothe country and citizens will also have the confidence to invest in the country. Until the people are secured, they will not think of other meaningful things to do.” For the country to move on, especially now that the election is approaching, Obi said that Nigerians must resolve to choose good leaders for the country. “I am talking of leaders with verifiable antecedents and whose character and disposition are beyond reproach,” he said. Speaking further, Obi said he watched the Arise TV programme of New Year day and was struck by two critical things Governor El Rufai of Kaduna said about Nigeria, namely, the need to restore security and the need to ensure that competent persons are elected. “It was truthful of El Rufai to have admitted that if security was guaranteed, that Kaduna state would have done better than she is presently doing. He did also mention that Nigeria is in a critical junction that needs good leadership to salvage her,” Obi said. Concluding, Obi commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to the North, especially to Borno State amidst ISWAP bombing. He said that such visitsalwaysboostthemorale of soldiers and reassure the people of his commitment to security.

 

