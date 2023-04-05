What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Overcome Security Challenges – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, posited that the Nigerian government has not been able to effectively tackle insecurity because traditional rulers have not been sufficiently incorporated in the fight against the menace.

Ooni Ogunwusi charged the National Assembly to carry out legislation that will provide the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria with constitutional roles to enable them to make more positive impacts in the security architecture of the country.

He warned that failure to do so, the country may not effectively tackle emerging and contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Ooni’s Director, Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo.

The statement indicated that Ooni, who doubles as Co-Chairman of NCTRN, the umbrella body of all the traditional rulers in Nigeria, stated this in Kaduna as a guest speaker/royal father during the 2023 Exercise Haski Hiyu lecture organised by the Armed Forces Command And Staff College, Jaji, on Monday.

The programme was attended by senior military officers drawn from various units and formations across the country for the lecture.

In the lecture-themed, “Combating Internal Security Challenges Through Effective Utilisation Of Traditional Institutions,” Ogunwusi attributed the high rate of crimes and unending security challenges to the failure of the government to assign specific constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country.

He said, “Any nation pushing traditional rulers aside may not prosper. We are the closest to the people and we must be constitutionally empowered to work together with the government to take our country to another level, especially on security matters.

“We were more relevant during the pre-independence struggle and post-independence constitutional democracy up till the end of the first Republic in 1966.

“When the colonial people came, they practiced indirect rule in some parts of this country and they could only rule over the citizens through their traditional rulers. In fact, the first Governor of African origin was Ooni Adesoji Aderemi who simultaneously reigned as the king of Ile-Ife and same time governed the old Western Region alongside the late Obafemi Awolowo as the Premier. This was when traditional rulers had constitutional powers.

“Palace is the focal point. Whenever there is a breakdown of law and order in the town, people rush to the palace. To you the Nigerian gatekeepers, how do you want to do your jobs successfully without traditional instructions? Impossible!” Ooni said.

Oba Ogunwusi insisted that the traditional institution has a vital role to play in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other related crimes in the society due to their closeness to the people, and emphasized the need to enshrine roles of traditional rulers in the constitution.

In his remarks, Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Wunoh, said the lecture is an annual exercise organised by the military training institution to cross-fertilize ideas and strengthen inter-agency collaboration between civil-military and paramilitary organizations to tackle emerging and contemporary security threats within their domains.

Wunoh said he was in total agreement with the request for constitutional roles for Nigerian traditional rulers to effectively complement the efforts of the security agencies made by the Ife monarch.

