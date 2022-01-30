What Onyeka Onwenu said about actress Nse Ikpe-Etim

At Four Point Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria’s veteran broadcaster and singer, Onyeka Onwenu held a press conference to unveil her first book ‘My Father’s Daughter’ which will be adapted into a mini television series. One of the interesting moments at the event was when the Elegant Stallion spoke about one of Nollywood’s finest actresses, Nse Ikpe-Etim. Guests were awed when Onwenu said she admired the actress courage and strength. In her words, “Nigeria has not given you the recognition you deserve, but you will get it soon. You are a very strong, brilliant and talented woman. I admire your strength. This lady has passed through a lot. She has also seen a lot and has inspired many women.” Added to all the praises, Onwenu said she will be featured in the mini television series of her book. “I will write out different roles and you would choose,” she said. Nse Ikpe-Etim was almost in tears to hear such kind words from a woman who many respect. Responding to what the Amazon said about her, the actress said she is still shocked and cannot place what she had done that deserved such an ovation from her. She also stated that it is an honour to hear such words from such a remarkable woman.

