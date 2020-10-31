What ‘side chicks’ can offer you (Part 2)

When you have a side chick, lying becomes a lifestyle for you and “the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone” (Revelation 21:8). So, you see that the only thing that side chicks have to offer you, are destiny destruction and eternity in hell fire. “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man but the end thereof are the ways of destruction” (Proverbs 14:12). Based on the covenant (marital vow) you made with your husband before the altar of ALMIGHTY GOD, you are ready to sacrifice anything, including sinful pleasure to make God (the wedding witness) and your wife joyful.

Covenant is a spiritual matter. If you make covenant with a juju or deity, you know you dare not break your own side of the bargain. So, why walk with someone to the altar of the Almighty God that created you and can take your life, make a covenant to love and live with a particular person forever, with God your creator as a witness, only to later break that vow with adultery or outright divorce? Is this not a suicide mission? “God resists the proud..”

(1st Peter 5:5). When your creator is resisting you, things may not work for you. As a matter of fact, your destiny is in trouble. Now, how true is the slogan, “Men will always cheat?” God is good and anything that is not good is not of God. God created man in his own image (Genesis 1:26).

In other words, every man has the image of God. So, when you say it is in man’s nature to cheat or be promiscuous, you are saying that God is a cheat and a promiscuous person. When you insult your own creator in this manner, I don’t know which church, pastor. Priest or Imam can deliver you from God’s wrath for “it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Hebrews 10:31). God is good and anything that is not good is not of God and cannot be associated with God. Are you a wife that has been committed to your husband over the years but has suddenly started acting up and unnecessarily suspecting your husband because you are buying the lie that men will always cheat? Watch it! You are about to throw away the good thing that God has blessed you with, and destroy your marital destiny. The best of marriages are not in the news or in the mass media.

It is the ones that fail that eventually make news headlines. Beware!. Maybe as a husband, you have a side chick (a sin partner) and your wife is not aware. You have been putting in your best in career, business or ministry. But the more you are struggling, the less you are moving forward.

My dear, you may have to consider this scripture: “HE THAT COVERETH HIS SINS SHALL NOT PROSPER BUT HE THAT CONFESSETH AND FORSAKETH THEM SHALL HAVE MERCY” (Proverbs 28:13). This scripture says you cannot prosper in your efforts except you confess and forsake your sin of keeping Side Chicks. SCRIPTURES CAN NEVER BE BROKEN. You may laugh and say: “well, who told you I am not prospering? What you perceive as prosperity is different from God’s package for your life at creation.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11). Once you are on the wrong ladder of life, even if you climb to the top, crashing is inevitable. It is a matter of time. Mr. side chick keeper! Is there any hope for you? YES. The truth is that you cannot save yourself from this captivity of Satan. That is why you may have on several occasions, said: “I will not do this again”. The next day, you see yourself looking for another thing in skirts. You cannot do it by your own power. Jesus said: “..for without me, you can do nothing” (John 15:5).

It was for the purpose of your deliverance that Jesus Christ left his throne in heaven, came to this world and died, shedding his blood on the cross of calvary. You must first surrender your heart for him to possess. If you are still yourself, you cannot be delivered. Jesus said: “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me” (Matthew 16:24) “If you shall confess with your mouth, the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God raised him from the grave, you shall be saved” (Romans 10:9). Drop your Side Chicks and distractions today and welcome God’s full presence into your marital life.

This world is not our home and where you will spend your eternity after earthly sojourn should be your priority concern. By this time yesterday, God knew that by this time today, you will be reading this piece. The journey from this moment till tomorrow is not a short journey. Don’t postpone your salvation any more. You may wish to say these words from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I thank you for dying for my sins. I surrender my heart to you this moment. Take control of my life henceforth in Jesus name! Amen.

Congratulations! You are born again.

Like this: Like Loading...