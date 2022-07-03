What simple cufflinks represent

Some historians trace the use of cufflinks back to the ancient Egyptians but it was after the beginning of the Industrial Revolution that cufflinks became a popular accessory for men’s clothing.

Cufflinks conveyed status, and thus, were only worn by certain members of the upper class.

At the turn of the 20th century, cufflinks were associated with affluence.

Most men wear cufflinks maybe once or twice per year, but that is slowly changing as the fashion world has embraced cufflinks in business and less formal social environments.

Cufflinks are now one of the most fashionable and functional men’s clothing accessories.

They still possess the class it had back in the 20th century.

Considered to be a part of men’s jewellery, cufflinks take the place of shirt buttons on French cuff shirts. They perform the same role as buttons by fastening the cuffs and adding a decorative touch to the attire.

Cufflinks should enhance men’s formal wear.

Men wear cufflinks for many different reasons. First, to promote sophistication and add panache to even the most conservative dress shirts.

Other reason may be to show off they know their fashion and how to add a spark to their outfit.

Since cufflinks have expanded their role outside of traditional formal wear, it is important for men to learn about the types of cufflinks in order to match the right type of cufflink with the correct shirt style.

T-Shape

Men who have worn tuxedos to a wedding or award ceremonies are most likely familiar with T-shape cufflinks. T-shape cufflinks possess an ornamental end that mounts to a perpendicular shaft. The perpendicular shaft creates a T-shape that penetrates the button holes. A swivel bar that mounts onto the non-ornamental end of the shaft secures the T-shape cufflinks. This type of cufflink requires the least amount of finger dexterity to fasten.

Fixed Back

The backing on a fixed back cufflink is an extension of the main cufflink face that does not bend or move, hence the name fixed. While considered the most secure type of cufflink, it also requires the most effort to fasten. Because there are no movable parts, the fixed back cufflink provides men with long-lasting durability.

Shackle

Often referred to as the chain link cufflink, the shackle provides men with style advantages over other types of cufflinks.

Shackle cufflinks are like ornaments on both ends of the cufflink distinguished by a chain that links both cufflink ends. This type of cufflink requires men to thread the chain through each button hole, and then attached to the ornamental ends.

Knot

As the most affordable style of cufflink, the knot style is typically made of silk and occasionally constructed with cotton. It is an easy style to fasten the shirt cuff, and many retailers offer this style in multiples. Knot cufflinks have helped to expand the act of wearing cufflinks into business and less formal attire.

