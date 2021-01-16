What sort of disrespect is this? –Sarkodie ‘angry’ over exclusion from Stingy Men Association

For weeks now, the ‘Stingy Men Association’ has dominated trends on social media, and a lot of stars have approved the association. Nigerian Afrobeat musicians, Mr. Eazi and Yemi Alade, have proudly joined the online association and shared their membership identity cards on their social media pages. However, Sarkodie – who has been labelled miser since his breakthrough – has been sidelined from the association.

And on Thursday, he expressed his disappointment in those who started the association online for excluding his name. He responded to a Twitter thread which contains ID cards of young men who proudly represent the association with photos of their ID cards.

Sarkodie quoted the Twitter thread, saying it is disrespectful to exclude him from the association, adding that a lot of guys shouldn’t have had their ID cards before him. “What sort of disrespect is this … been seeing a lot of you guys getting this card before me like how?” he quoted in the Twitter thread.

Immediately after he tweeted his disappointment, an ID card was created in his name. And on the ID card, his legal name appeared and was given the position of President of the imaginary association in Ghana

