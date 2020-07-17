What to expect from Big Brother Naija season 5

The Big Brother Naija season 5 will start airing on Sunday, 19 July, 2020. Ahead of the premiere, 19 potentials Housemates were quarantines to make everything works in tandem with the ‘new normal’ reality being occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The organizer reveals they have enough potential Housemates in the event some test positive to the virus for replacement. Big Brother Naija fans have been waiting eagerly for the return of the reality tv show as last season had a lot of characteristic drama and intrigue and we expect the fifth season to be all that and even more Grand Prize: Since its very first season in 2006, MultiChoice’s BBNaija reality show has redefined the concept of prize winning. Each year, audiences across Africa are wowed by the sheer size and spectacle of the winnings available to the last housemate standing.

This year is no different; in fact, this year’s prize money will “wow” people the most! This year, the winning BBNaija housemate will take home a grand N85 million worth of prizes. That’s right – N85million, substantially more than the N60 million won by Season 4 winner Mercy Eke. This year’s prize also includes a real-estate gift – the first for any Big Brother season, ever.

The Relationships: Get ready for the hookups, the love triangles, the various relationship dynamics, friends who become foes and many more! It is always an interesting watch as you never know what to expect from the Big Brother Naija contestants.

The New Faces: One of the beautiful things about Big Brother Naija is the talent discovery and our introduction to new faces we have almost or never encountered. These new faces will grace our screens for the coming months, entertaining and giving us full access to their lives. New Twists: With the COVID-19 pandemic brings some new kind of adventure and we know that Nigerians are curious to know what is in store and just how the game will be played this year.

The show might like to take on new twists, as we know how much Big Brother loves a good suspense and intrigue. The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe explained that this fifth season is very important because it marks a major milestone for the landmark reality TV series.

He said: “We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show provides the premium entertainment its renowned for, especially during these Covid-19 times.”

The winner will walk away with a N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Like this: Like Loading...