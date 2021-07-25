Body & Soul

What to expect from Big Brother Naija Season six

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on What to expect from Big Brother Naija Season six

Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija, premiere a brand new season on Saturday, June 24, 2021, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Like he does every season, Big Brother is bringing a lot of twists and surprises to the show this year.

 

From a double launch show to a revamped house, the viewers and the housemates are certainly in for a treat this season. Here are a few things to look forward to in the new season!

 

  1. A Double Launch Show: Season 6 is starting off with the biggest twist yet. The show will launch for the first time ever across two evenings. The first part of the premiere air on Saturday while the second part will air on today Sunday.

 

  1. More interesting personalities: Big Brother has mastered the art of selecting the most exciting mix of people, and this year is no different. MultiChoice, the organisers of the show, promises that the housemates this season will be more interesting than fans have ever seen on the show before.

  2. More engaging tasks: If you thought Big Brother Naija Lockdown had the most engaging and rewarding tasks, think again. Big Brother Naija season 6 will have even more incredible and financially rewarding activities for the housemates.

 

  1. A revamped BBNaija house: Biggie’s house is going to look completely different from the way it did last year. Expect new decor, new spaces, and even a surprise feature that has never appeared in other seasons. And like the previous season, the house is being completely designed by local artisans.

  2. Two new house currencies designed to be an integral part of the season’s gameplay: Biggie is retiring the old currencies used in the former seasons and will introduce two never-before-used currencies when the show premieres on Saturday.

 

  1. A brand new, exclusively packaged BBNaija show on Showmax: Showmax will broadcast an exclusive 30-minute show called The Buzz twice a week where viewers can get all the hidden action they may miss on other channels.

 

The dedicated series will be a magazine-styled show with a host which will be released twice every week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

 

  1. No SMS Voting: This year, all the voting will be done on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

 

  1. Fave Lock-In returns: The fan competition which was introduced last season is also making a comeback this season.

 

The Fave Lock-In competition will give 30 BBNaija fans a chance of winning N1million each when the housemate they ‘Lock-In’ wins the sixth season of the show.

 

Fans will be able to lock in the contestant they believe will win between July 29 and August 2, 2021.

 

The 10-week-long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize. Abeg is t

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Canary diamond cufflinks worth N2bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sometimes dressing up to the nines can become a luxury game. This little bit of shine and bling, from Jacob & Co. Canary Diamond cufflinks, breaks the bank with a price tag of $4.2 million per pair.   Estimated to worth, $4.2million, it is approximately N1,982,400,000 in Nigerian currency.   Adding the tax, stamp duty […]
Body & Soul

I am LAYCON television show to stream in 23 countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon Agbeleshe has a new television show titled ‘I Am LAYCON’ and it is hitting the big screen in 23 countries around the world.   The coordinators of the show says Showmax subscribers in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries will be able to stream Showmax’s first […]
Body & Soul

Olori Hadiza Elegushi savours motherhood in her shell

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It will be recalled that Olori Hadiza, second wife to the flamboyant Oba Saheed Ademola Elegunshi of Ikate land, welcomed her son and heir to the Kusenla throne on August 21, 2020, having gotten married to Oba Elegushi on Friday, May 3, 2019.   The beautiful Kano born has remained her reserved person and has […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica