What to expect from Big Brother Naija Season six

Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija, premiere a brand new season on Saturday, June 24, 2021, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Like he does every season, Big Brother is bringing a lot of twists and surprises to the show this year.

From a double launch show to a revamped house, the viewers and the housemates are certainly in for a treat this season. Here are a few things to look forward to in the new season!

A Double Launch Show: Season 6 is starting off with the biggest twist yet. The show will launch for the first time ever across two evenings. The first part of the premiere air on Saturday while the second part will air on today Sunday.

More interesting personalities: Big Brother has mastered the art of selecting the most exciting mix of people, and this year is no different. MultiChoice, the organisers of the show, promises that the housemates this season will be more interesting than fans have ever seen on the show before. More engaging tasks: If you thought Big Brother Naija Lockdown had the most engaging and rewarding tasks, think again. Big Brother Naija season 6 will have even more incredible and financially rewarding activities for the housemates.

A revamped BBNaija house: Biggie’s house is going to look completely different from the way it did last year. Expect new decor, new spaces, and even a surprise feature that has never appeared in other seasons. And like the previous season, the house is being completely designed by local artisans. Two new house currencies designed to be an integral part of the season’s gameplay: Biggie is retiring the old currencies used in the former seasons and will introduce two never-before-used currencies when the show premieres on Saturday.

A brand new, exclusively packaged BBNaija show on Showmax: Showmax will broadcast an exclusive 30-minute show called The Buzz twice a week where viewers can get all the hidden action they may miss on other channels.

The dedicated series will be a magazine-styled show with a host which will be released twice every week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

No SMS Voting: This year, all the voting will be done on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Fave Lock-In returns: The fan competition which was introduced last season is also making a comeback this season.

The Fave Lock-In competition will give 30 BBNaija fans a chance of winning N1million each when the housemate they ‘Lock-In’ wins the sixth season of the show.

Fans will be able to lock in the contestant they believe will win between July 29 and August 2, 2021.

