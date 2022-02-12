What true love means to me, by Didi Edet

The platform Matchmakerdidi was created to meet a need for privacy in this dating age. It is a privacy focused matchmaking platform for singles over 25 years to meet likeminded individuals. Didi Edet had her first degree in Economics from the prestigious Howard University in Washington DC in the United States and her Masters in International Strategy from University of St-Andrews, Scotland. She decided to go into matchmaking because she intends to be a vessel for happiness. She spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE

What led to the change of name from Lagosmatchmaker to Matchmakerdidi?

We changed the name from Lagosmatchmaker to Matchmakerdidi to demonstrate our inclusivity. Although we are currently based in Lagos, we have always served people from all states in Nigeria and also other countries such as the UK, the U.S., the UAE and more, but there was often a misunderstanding which the previous name implied that we catered to only people residing in Lagos. We wanted people to know that we are inclusive and we cater to all people regardless of location, and since our Principal/Head/Chief Matchmaker of the platform who is also the face of the platform is Didi who most clients are familiar with, we decided adding her name to the page was a good idea. That way we maintain brand consistency despite the name change.

Are there changes expected to come with the new name?

We except to welcome a more diverse audience from various locations as the new name will hopefully clear previous doubts and misunderstandings and bring to light goals of the platform.

What are the plans for new clients this year?

This year, we have simplified the process which should translate to fast processing and shorter matching time, so members are guaranteed to get their matches much sooner than before

How would you rate last year in terms of successes achieved?

In terms of matching success that has resulted in dates, relationships or marriages, we have a 96% rate at the moment and this is as a result of the fact that we are choosy about clients we take in. We take clients that are ready for a long term relationship in order to ensure everyone on the platform is on the same page, thus save time on both sides

How many marriages have you recorded so far?

We have recorded a lot of marriages but there are probably more we are unaware of. Due to our privacy policy, we can only post a few and have to cover up a lot of vital information before posting

Do you have special tips for clients on how to handle online dating?

Be honest, straight forward and clear in your communication to avoid misunderstandings

The fear of online dating these days is becoming alarming, what measures are you putting in place to ensure client’s security?

The fear is online and offline. As usual, we have the video verification process we do for our clients to avoid impersonation (that is, you are who you say you are) and we also encourage clients to follow the usual dating safety procedures such as meeting in a public places, informing a family member or friend of your location and watching your drink.

Have you ever attended the wedding of your clients, how did that make you feel?

Yes, I have attended just a few within my vicinity and it was overwhelming in a good way to be able to witness that, knowing that you were an instrument used to bring them together.

What are those features that stand Matchmakerdidi out?

At Matchmakerdidi, we pride ourselves on how fast, precise, direct, and honest our teams of matchmakers are and also our high success rate

To Matchmakerdidi what does true love mean to you?

True love can mean different things to different people. The meaning of love for me changes as I evolve and grow. As a teenager, my idea of love was totally different from what it is now and there is no telling what my idea of love could mean in another couple of years. At this moment, love for me is being myself around the person, when I can truly show every aspect of my quirky, crazy, playful side without the fear of being judged and when a person cares for me as much as I care for them or even more.

What are the signs when you find one?

I think your personal idea of true love will help guide you to recognise the signs when you find them.

