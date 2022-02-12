Arts & Entertainments

What true love means to me, by Didi Edet

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The platform Matchmakerdidi was created to meet a need for privacy in this dating age. It is a privacy focused matchmaking platform for singles over 25 years to meet likeminded individuals. Didi Edet had her first degree in Economics from the prestigious Howard University in Washington DC in the United States and her Masters in International Strategy from University of St-Andrews, Scotland. She decided to go into matchmaking because she intends to be a vessel for happiness. She spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE

What led to the change of name from Lagosmatchmaker to Matchmakerdidi?

We changed the name from Lagosmatchmaker to Matchmakerdidi to demonstrate our inclusivity. Although we are currently based in Lagos, we have always served people from all states in Nigeria and also other countries such as the UK, the U.S., the UAE and more, but there was often a misunderstanding which the previous name implied that we catered to only people residing in Lagos. We wanted people to know that we are inclusive and we cater to all people regardless of location, and since our Principal/Head/Chief Matchmaker of the platform who is also the face of the platform is Didi who most clients are familiar with, we decided adding her name to the page was a good idea. That way we maintain brand consistency despite the name change.

Are there changes expected to come with the new name?

We except to welcome a more diverse audience from various locations as the new name will hopefully clear previous doubts and misunderstandings and bring to light goals of the platform.

What are the plans for new clients this year?

This year, we have simplified the process which should translate to fast processing and shorter matching time, so members are guaranteed to get their matches much sooner than before

How would you rate last year in terms of successes achieved?

In terms of matching success that has resulted in dates, relationships or marriages, we have a 96% rate at the moment and this is as a result of the fact that we are choosy about clients we take in. We take clients that are ready for a long term relationship in order to ensure everyone on the platform is on the same page, thus save time on both sides

How many marriages have you recorded so far?

We have recorded a lot of marriages but there are probably more we are unaware of. Due to our privacy policy, we can only post a few and have to cover up a lot of vital information before posting

Do you have special tips for clients on how to handle online dating?

Be honest, straight forward and clear in your communication to avoid misunderstandings

The fear of online dating these days is becoming alarming, what measures are you putting in place to ensure client’s security?

The fear is online and offline. As usual, we have the video verification process we do for our clients to avoid impersonation (that is, you are who you say you are) and we also encourage clients to follow the usual dating safety procedures such as meeting in a public places, informing a family member or friend of your location and watching your drink.

Have you ever attended the wedding of your clients, how did that make you feel?

Yes, I have attended just a few within my vicinity and it was overwhelming in a good way to be able to witness that, knowing that you were an instrument used to bring them together.

What are those features that stand Matchmakerdidi out?

At Matchmakerdidi, we pride ourselves on how fast, precise, direct, and honest our teams of matchmakers are and also our high success rate

To Matchmakerdidi what does true love mean to you?

True love can mean different things to different people. The meaning of love for me changes as I evolve and grow. As a teenager, my idea of love was totally different from what it is now and there is no telling what my idea of love could mean in another couple of years. At this moment, love for me is being myself around the person, when I can truly show every aspect of my quirky, crazy, playful side without the fear of being judged and when a person cares for me as much as I care for them or even more.

What are the signs when you find one?

I think your personal idea of true love will help guide you to recognise the signs when you find them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 6: Open auditions start Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edwin Usoboh Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Africa’s must watch reality television show, Big Brother Naija, has announced that plans have now been concluded for an open audition call for the Big Brother Naija Season 6 from Monday, May 3 till Sunday, May 16, 2021. In a statement sent to New Telegraph, interested participants are […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel to release new EP ‘Barnabas’

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Talented and multi-award-winning Afrobeat, Pop, R&B singer, and songwriter, Kizz Daniel, has revealed the release of his upcoming EP ‘Barnabas’ scheduled for November 19. The EP which comes two months after he released fans’ favourite ‘Lie’, will house seven tracks that will leave listeners with bated breath and longing for more. Producers like Blaise Beatz, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jobaa signs record deal with U.K based label JustJoJo Entertainment, releases new single

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aina Oluwajoba Emmanuel professionally known as Jobaa has just signed a juicy record deal with renowned U.K based record label, JustJoJo Entertainment. Jobaa is a 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste from Ekiti State in Nigeria. The Lagos and London based artiste developed a keen interest in music at an early age and started […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica