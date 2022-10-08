What we are doing to ensure free, fair General Elections in Lagos, by PPRO, Hundeyin

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Lagos State Command believes that policing 20m people is not an easy task, but he is confident that the command has been doing its best. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Hundeyin assured that police is changing from what it used to be and that the command is positioned to provide better security for the people of the state. Excerpts…

How has it been policing Lagos State with its mega status and population?

For Lagos, it’s a very serious issue, we have a population of over 20m and we have less than 20,000 policemen in the state. For me, I keep my eyes on the goal and inform the people about our activities. Before now, there had been a lot of gap between the people and the police in the area of trust and I have tried to close that gap. That comes with a lot of actions; we have been doing a lot to showcase our achievements.

One of the issues has to do with bail, which they say is free, but people are made to pay once they are arrested by the police before they are released. What are you doing to ensure that the right thing is done about this?

There are two parties to monetising bail: the person that gives and collects bail. But many people have been saying that it is not possible to get bail free of charge and that if anyone tries it he or she would not be released. But some people have tried it and it has worked for them. If anybody asks you for money for bail let him know that you cannot give money. If everybody in Lagos State or everybody in Nigeria does it, then it would be a different ball game. It is something we keep saying, stand on your ground, don’t give money for bail. If you are forced to give money, may be at gun point, you can give and then report. So bail is free, anybody who asks for money for bail is a corrupt officer, don’t oblige him or her, tell him you are going to bring the money and then call the PPRO, call the Commissioner of Police, call the DPO or area commander. Gradually, with the help of the people, we will take out the corrupt officers and the gospel would spread and people would accept it that bail is free.

Could you tell us the ability of the command in carrying out proper investigations as people could come up with frivolous accusations against their perceived enemies?

We have laid down departments that look into these things so it is not new. We have a department that investigates if an officer is corrupt, we have X-Squad Department that does proper investigations on cases. There are laid down procedures to follow, the case must be properly investigated. I thank God that the people are taking advantage of this process and coming forward to testify against corrupt officers. A sergeant was recently demoted to corporal over corruption. That is one of the many punishments that we have.

What have been the standard of the force, especially with the coming of CP Abiodun Alabi in Lagos State?

He has been rewarding those who perform well, while those who misbehave are punished and this serves as a deterrent to others.

What have been the challenges of the command as the state is big in terms of population and the personnel are not so much?

It is a known fact that we have not met the recommendation of the United Nations (UN) on the number of police officers for civilian population. That is why the Federal Government has been recruiting more police officers yearly. As we speak, we have 10,000 police officers in various training schools and another set of 10,000 are about to be recruited. That is apart from those in the Police Academy, where students are being recruited and trained regularly. But what we have we augment with material and operational resources, while we make optimal and judicious use of what we have. We mark the entire state and we have been able to keep Lagos among the safest states in the country. We will continue to do this as more officers are being recruited into the force.

What have been efforts of the command to ensure that an accused or a suspect is not detained beyond 24 hours before he or she is taken to court?

We ensure that people are not detained for more than 24 hours. But, for instance, they might bring a case of two fighting and it can be discovered that it is more than two fighting, that they are actually involved in drugs and that they started fighting in the process of sharing the proceeds. I would then have to start investigating that, I would want to know the supplier of the drugs, their warehouse and bank account. With this they have to be detained for more than 24 hours. The law permits me to approach a court of law and say this is the case file and that I would need more than 24 hours. So, I would request for a remand warrant from the court to detain them for four or five days. The moment the magistrate or judge signs it I can keep them for that number of days. Also, some cases are not bailable such as murder because the moment you release the person he runs to Cotonou and from there to Ghana. If a person is unnecessarily detained for more than 24 hours without a court order we will not tolerate that. A DPO almost lost his job recently for detaining someone for more than 24 hours without a court order.

How prepared is the Lagos State Command for the 2023 General Elections in terms of providing security for the officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the voters?

We have been working closely with the INEC in Lagos, we have been working closely with the political parties and even media organisations. We have also been working with the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and all the stakeholders. Our officials recently travelled with INEC officials to Abuja by road with trucks to bring non-sensitive materials.

The sensitive ones will come a day or two to the election. Our officers have been following them like that and we give them more than the number of officers they requested. We will work against anything that wouldn’t make us have free and fair elections in Lagos State. We have been deploying people on paper at least. We have mapped out our work into three phases; pre, during and post-election. We have brought out the report of the last elections on where we had hitches and lapses and how to block them. We want to ensure that we don’t have best past elections, and that whatever we will have now will be better than what we had in the past. We are confident that the election would be free and fair.

What are you doing to ensure that your officials are in the right frame of mind as it relates to accidental discharge?

We have a medical department. Once we find out that somebody is not okay, we will not allow him to carry gun.

What can you say about CP Abiodun Alabi?

He is a strategic manager. He has a wealth of experience. In terms of investigation, he has the experience, he worked in Zone 2 as Investigative Officer. In terms of operation, he has the experience, he was in the mobile force for a long time, and he has international exposure. He worked with the United Nations in Kosovo. He also did a higher defence course in the National War College. He is a fellow of the college. He has worked at higher level with officers. He was Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Taraba State.

He was Deputy Police Commissioner (Administration), Bayelsa State, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ekiti State and he is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. When you talk about experience, he has it. He is an experienced manager. He believes in more work and less talk. All the big criminals have run out of Lagos. What we have in Lagos are small boys with small guns that could be fired just once. But we will continue to work to get rid of them too.

What actually attracted you to the force?

I suspect that I am someone that does not want to see anything out of place, someone, who believes that things should be orderly. I always quarrel with people when they go wrong and I felt that what could I do to avoid quarrelling with people that go wrong, I felt I should join the police force so that when I correct them when they are wrong they cannot quarrel with me or else they would be arrested. The final straw that broke the camel’s back was that one day my father bought Tell Magazine that used to do personality profile and I saw that of the late former Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, Mr. Tafa Balogun. He studied law and graduated as the best student. He went to the Nigerian War College and he was among the two or three police officers among army, navy and others and he was the best graduating student.

When he was in Police Academy, he was the best graduating student. So, I now got confirmation that we can have intelligent people in the police force; I was in secondary school then. My mum would beg me not to join “those bad people.” My father said that he would not call anybody to help me. I then took a form, did the examination and we went for the examination as Lagos State indigenes.

I was number four in terms of score out of 60, but thousands of people applied from all the local governments. We then went to Zone 2 and they sent 30 people away and I came second. We went to Abuja, where they picked 12 people from Lagos and I was number 2 on the list. My father then said that it meant God wanted me to practise the profession. We did oral and physical training and we had to strip at some points as directed by a female officer so that they see our physiology to know if our legs and hands are straight. The Lagos State Government paid for the test, which we did at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). They later took us into a bush in Ila Orangun, Osun State. We were there for one week and I survived, everything just worked for me.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...