What we’re doing to mitigate flooding, by Anambra deputy governor

The extent the flood disaster in Anambra State is no longer news but efforts being made to mitigate the condition of the victims, take the front burner now. OKEY MADUFORO spoke with the Deputy Governor of the state Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim on the issue and post flood plans of the state government. Excerpts…

How has it been managing the incidence of flooding in your state?

What Anambra State has been experiencing in the last one month is more than the disaster that takes place every year. It is even higher than the one that occurred in 2012 and that is what I call a force majeure given the rate of destruction in those areas. Before it was five local government areas but later it increased to eight council areas. We now have Ihiala and parts of Awka North and parts of Oba and Akwa Ukwu in Idemili South Local Government Areas. We tried to use life jackets during the evacuation of the victims and we established holding camps to keep them and provided some relief materials for them.

Our people need to be educated on the use of life jackets because when you use life jackets and get to your destination you hand it over to those concerned so that others can make use of them. We have them and we shall be using them in situations like this.

Unfortunately the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) experienced some delays but we have to supplement with what we have through our State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). But the number is unprecedented and we never envisaged this population, so we had to battle with taking care of that number. At the moment we have received 1,100 bags of 10 kg rice, 1,100 kg bags of beans and 700 bags of garri and we are expecting more. We must not fail to express our appreciation to the churches, public spirited individuals, corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations that have been visiting the holding camps and making donations.

Are there proactive measures being put in place by the state government to arrest the challenges of post flooding in the state?

Yes we have such an arrangement in place. One of the problems we are going to face is to resettle them after the flood had gone. We need to fumigate the entire communities that were affected. You know that the flood comes with all types of undesirable elements like reptiles and other wild animals and the area would not be good for habitation. The flood issue is an inter-ministerial matter that involves the ministry of health, environment, power and utility and they would also come into it as they have been doing during the flooding. Our problem also has to do with the land mass of Anambra State which is small and you know flood also brings about gully erosion and Anambra is also one of the worse hit and it goes further to reduce our land mass . When other states like Lagos can reclaim land, ours is a different thing all together. Also, our medical team would be at those places with the assistance of our local government chairmen to give the victims medical attention. We have a lot of children, nursing and pregnant mothers and they need to be taken care of.

The flooding has always been blamed on Cameroon releasing water from its dam what can be done in future?

We have always said that but you would recall that Governor Charles Soludo has made it clear that we need international collaboration between that country and our country on the way forward. This is not what a state can do alone and it has to do with a strong policy and advocacy to avert such a situation in future. Also we have to look at our settlement system along those coastal regions. These people are fishermen and farmers and their means of livelihood is from the water and that is why they settle there and even build small houses close to those rivers, when there is a flooding they return to the up land but still has an eye on their farms and fishing area. So we are also looking in that direction and at the appointed time government will make public what to do.

Back to the holding camps, there have been complaints about their living conditions…

Well as I said before we have been mitigating the situation, we cook for them three times a day and our medical team always visits the camps to take care of situations like that. We are not unaware of this but we have been doing our best in view of the circumstances that we find ourselves. Similarly, I have been receiving calls every day from people who also give us on the spot assessment of what is going on and we give them prompt response to those situations. Soon we shall take delivery of more items and we shall immediately distribute them to those camps and also monitor its distribution. The local government area chairmen are on ground to handle any challenge that may arise from the camps.

Ogbaru Local Government Area recorded more deaths during the flood what exactly happened?

The boat mishap at Umunankwo was due to pressure from the passengers who were hurrying the boat man to move and he complained about the state of the boat engine but they would not want that. So when the boat had problems as they were moving he became incapacitated and the boat capsized and if not for the spirited assistance of people, we wouldn’t have rescued people and we are happy that the casualty rate is not much. But another issue is the response to the rural dwellers to warnings about the impending flood. Some would give the reason of their properties and others but they fail to consider their lives first before any other thing. We carried out sensitisation campaigns to those areas and some of them responded but many did not and that has been the problem.

The next farming season is by the corner and one wonders what the fate of the farmers will be?

Government is looking into it and I can assure you that it would not be a problem. You know that Mr Governor Charles Soludo has a blueprint for agriculture and this one of this administration’s first line charge. Anambra farmers would benefit from that and once we finish with the post flood plans, we shall also look into the issue of returning them to their farms. I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to those affected to remain calm as we are taking studied steps to rehabilitate them and give them new lease of life.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...