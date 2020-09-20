What will stop you from entering heaven

The will of God for every human being he created is that he or she should meet with his or her God at the end of this earthly life hence the person continues worshipping God in heaven, the prepared abode of the saints.

Whatever constitutes a hindrance to achieving this noble goal must be removed out of the way. It is on the basis of this line of thought the Bible categorically states in Mark 9:43-47, saying, “And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: 44 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.

45 And if thy foot offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter lame into life, than having two feet to be cast into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: 46 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.

47 And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye, than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire:” The heavenly race, the preparation for the eventual meeting with one’s creator is a lifetime project that must not tolerate any distraction whatsoever.

Life ranks second to none in the priority of human needs and in this context life eternal in heaven is the focus. In this race to make heaven nothing is indispensable even parts of the human body could be cut off should they constitute any hindrance. Whatever project one pursues, eternal life in heaven should be the first priority every other thing ranks secondary. From the scripture above there is a wide gap between the comfort in heaven and the suffering in the hell fire.

In the hell fire, the worms biting the occupants do not die, the fire is not quenched. It is gnashing of teeth and crying all the way yet there is no end to that. Whereas in heaven, where the streets and houses are made of gold there is no suffering, no night, no lack of anything good. Full attention should be paid to heavenly race. It is on this premise the Bible says in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you”.

The kingdom of God should be sought with everything within our reach because it will enable one have access to life eternal and other good things here on earth. For the sake of heaven one should avoid all none Christian associations and group meetings that add no value to one’s life rather it will further distance the person from the creator.

In most cases several associations are prone to exposing one to drinking of alcohol, smoking of cigarettes and event making contributions to the worship of idols. These temptations are rampant in market associations and town union meetings.

In the Bible, a man called Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews went to Jesus at night and our Lord Jesus answered him thus in John 3:3, Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. In your preparation for the meeting with the creator in heaven, you need to be born again.

It is when you are genuinely born anew you will clearly understand the need of cutting off certain relationships that do not help in your Christian life. You will be able to resist the temptations to commit sinful activities. By so doing you will properly shape your lifestyle in such a way you will make heaven at the end of this earthly life

