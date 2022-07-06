What you need to know about live RTP

Not all online slots are created equal. Some games pay higher than others, and there are also online slots that lack special symbols. Aside from the designs and bonus features, online slots also differ from a factor called return-to-player rate (RTP). Online casinos usually classify RTPs into either traditional or live RTPs. But what do these terms mean?

What is live RTP?

Live RTP is almost like the traditional RTP rating of online casino games where it measures how much money a game gives back to the player after some time. Live RTP is measured constantly to keep ratings in real-time.

This means if you play a live RTP slot, your and other players’ results will be recorded in the online casino’s database and make the necessary calculations from there. If your online casino has a section for live RTPs, you can easily sort which games have raised their ratings and which ones haven’t.

How is it different from the traditional RTP?

As previously mentioned, live RTP is kept updated to show real-time rates and is calculated by the most recent rounds played in a game. Meanwhile, traditional (or theoretical) RTP is calculated using the outcomes from around millions of rounds.

Live RTPs, meanwhile, are for players who want to try out various games and win bigger prizes. The challenge that live RTP slots present make them more suited for experienced players or those who know which brands are consistent in paying out substantial rewards. In such cases, it would be wise to test out games in fun play mode.

Why do online casinos show live RTPs?

Both theoretical and live RTPs are shown by online casinos because of the so-called house edge. The house edge is how much money the online casino gains from featuring certain games. Think of it as the profit from offering the games you enjoy.

Since the RTP is the return rate of the money a player wagers in an online casino game, the house edge is what remains from the total wager made by that player. For example, if a game has an RTP of 96%, that means the online casino will take 4% of the total wager as the profit.

What’s the ideal live RTP rating for games?

Just like theoretical RTPs, most players would recommend playing games that have a live RTP rating of at least 96%. Fortunately, most games do not deviate lower from that threshold when it comes to live RTPs, as it is considered the new standard in theoretical RTP. Even games that have had their live RTPs lowered slightly still remain in the 96% mark.

Since live RTPs change from time to time, it is also possible for games to reach a 99% rating. This means that lots of players have already won huge payouts from that game. Most of the time, higher live RTP ratings lead to more satisfied players in the long run.

Is playing games with high live RTPs always advisable?

Just because an online casino game has a high live RTP rating doesn’t mean you’re sure to have a good time playing it. As a player, you should also consider the volatility of the games you are going to play. Volatility is a measure of riskiness, so you should also look for games that won’t give you a losing streak after a few rounds.

Usually, low-volatility games don’t pay much, but they give you something to fall back on in the long run. If you hit the right balance between volatility and high RTP, you’re good to go.

Looking for the right live RTP slot means you have to visit your favourite online casino regularly. Keep in mind that live RTPs change quickly. So, you might want to try out games from various brands if you want to win more. Also, live RTPs aren’t limited to just online slots. Check out other multiplayer games as well for their live RTP ratings before you try your luck in any of them.

