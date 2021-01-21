Whatsapp extends new privacy policy implementation to May

As more users continue to exit the app in reaction to its recently introduced privacy policy, instant messaging application, Whatsapp, said it had extended its deadline for users to accept the terms to May 15, 2021. The app had earlier fixed February 8 for users to accept the new policy or be disconnected.

Whatsapp in its new ‘Terms of Service,’ which the users are expected to agree to, says “…as part of the Facebook companies, Whatsapp receives information from and shares information with the Facebook Companies as described in Whatsapp’s privacy policy including to provide integrations which enable you to connect your Whatsapp experience with other Facebook company products; to ensure security, safety, and integrity across the Facebook company products; and to improve your ads and products experience across the Facebook Company products.”

This has triggered an exodus of users to other less popular but equally functional platforms such as Telegram, Signal, among others. In response to all the concerns and confusion, the company said it has cancelled the February 8 deadline for users to accept these rules, thus delaying it until May 15. “At this time, we postpone the date that users will be asked to review and accept the conditions. No account will be suspended or deleted on February 8.

Additionally, we will take some steps to clear up misinformation regarding the way privacy and security work on WhatsApp. Then, we will gradually ask users to review the policy at their own pace before the new options for companies are enabled on May 15, “WhatsApp mentioned through the statement from its official blog. “WhatsApp helped bring end-to-end encryption to users around the world, and we are committed to defending this security technology both today and in the future.

We thank all the people who contacted us, as well as the many others who helped spread the facts and stop the rumors. We will continue to strive to make WhatsApp the best way to communicate privately,” the app added.

