WhatsApp launches campaign to assist SMEs

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

WhatsApp has launched a campaign termed ‘WhatsAppreneurs’ to assist business owners in Africa to reach more target customers. The messaging and video calling platform, a subsidiary of Meta, flagged off its new advocacy service on Tuesday in a statement issued by Public Policy Director for WhatsApp Africa, Balkissa Siddo. Siddo said that the campaign would highlight the stories of Small and Medium Business (SMB) owners in Africa and help them learn more about growth opportunities available with the WhatsApp Business app through a virtual educational webinar.

Siddo explained: “Across Africa, SMB owners are using the WhatsApp Business app to develop their businesses, showcase their products, close sales, and connect with their customers. “The WhatsApp business app provides a tool to help businesses thrive in their markets, reach more customers, and grow their businesses consistently.

“We are delighted to be a part of the success stories of small businesses that are so important to communities across Africa. “As SMBs represent a sizable percentage of the economic population demonstrating great potential for growth, opportunity creation, and overcoming poverty post-pandemic, there is a need to provide support through digital tools to help them scale.”

 

