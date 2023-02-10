WHD 2023: FG approves use of Hijab for female Muslim students nationwide

•As Nigeria joins UK, US, 157 nations to observe WHD 2023

As Nigerian Muslims joined millions of women around the world, of all religions and backgrounds, to observed the 11th annual World Hijab Day (WHD) recently, the Federal Government, said it has approved the use of Hijab for female Muslim students nationwide. This was contained in a circular dated February 1, 2023, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo. The circular sent to all Principals of all the 112 Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Science and Technical Colleges of the country. According to the circular “This is to bring to your notice that the Ministry has approved the use of corporate/cape size hijab as part of school uniform by female Muslim students in all the Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Science and Technical Colleges.”

He explained that the students of the two schools can use corporate/cape size hijab on any of the approved school uniforms. Adejo, however, warned that under no condition should any student be compelled to use the corporate/cape size hijab on her uniform against her wish.

Meanwhile, Muslim women and their daughters have been faced with different challenges in different countries, including France, Denmark, India, among others. Some, it was reliably gathered are being deprived the use of hijab, while some are subjected to different forms of attacks for using the hijab, Allah’s ordained clothes for the believing women.

In Nigeria, for instance, despite judicial breakthrough, many old and young ladies, especially the students of secondary schools still suffer discrimination in public and private places. “Hijabophobia is at an alltime high ‘due to the current political climate,’ as a result of which hijab-wearing Muslim women face increasing discrimination in everyday life, the organisers of World Hijab Day said, in a press statement, published by international media.

“Muslim women are being pressured to remove their hijab to ‘show solidarity’ and make political statements, while parts of the world enact legislation that prevent hijabi women from participating in society,” WHD organisers said, calling on women of all backgrounds to “take a stand against hijabophobia by donning a headscarf” on World Hijab Day, Feb. 1, to help raise awareness of the Muslim tradition and women’s rights.

This year’s theme “Progression, not Oppression”, with the hashtag #Unapologetichijabi saw many Muslim and non-Muslim women sympathisers adorning the hijab unapologetically, as their counterparts in Nigeria held series of events simultaneously in different states of the federation, including Lagos, Ogun, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It saw about eighteen (18) leading Muslim organisations in Nigeria, under the aegis of the coalition of Muslim organisations, united against discrimination and oppression of Muslim women in hijab. Among them were the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN Lagos), Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, The Criterion, Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Al-Mu’minaat: The Believing Women Organisation, Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Pristine Cactus Foundation. Others are International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), Pure Heart Islamic Foundation (PHF Lagos), Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Akhawat, Izarul Haq Movement of Nigeria, Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque (LSCCM) and An- Nujabau Female Forum.

The convener/Executive Director, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Barr. Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, said the global movement is a united voice against the criminalisation, discrimination and oppression of Muslim women due to the practice and observance of their religious codes. “WHD was born 11 years ago and the movement is now being observed in 190 countries around the world, “ she said. She noted that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Progression not Oppression’, was to remind people that hijab was legislated and sanctioned for Muslim women over 1,400 years ago

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...