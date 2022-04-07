Health

WHD: 99% of people breathe unhealthy air -WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

In commemoration of the 2022 World Health Day (WHD), the World health Organisation (WHO) has said 99 percent of people breathe unhealthy air resulting mainly from burning of fossil fuels.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made this known in a message on Thursday to mark the global annual event, called for accelerated action by both leaders and the people to preserve and protect the health, mitigate the climate crisis.

He said: “A heating world is seeing mosquitoes spread diseases further and faster than ever before. Extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health. Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain and blood stream.

“Systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating up to one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. This health and social crisis is compromising people’s ability to take control over their health and lives.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis: the same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people. We need transformative solutions to wean the world off its addiction to fossil fuels, to reimagine economies and societies focused on well-being, and to safeguard the health of the planet on which human health depends.

“At a time of heightened conflict and fragility, on its founding day, the Organisation seeks a re-imagining and re-prioritization of resources to usher in sustainable, well-being societies. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fault lines of inequity across the world, underlining the urgency for creating sustainable, well-being societies which do not breach ecological limits and which ensure that all people have access to life-saving and life-enhancing tools, systems, policies and environments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Dearth of nurses, medical equipment increasing preventable deaths – Experts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja Experts in the health sector have revealed that a good number of deaths in the nation’s health facilities were as a result of limited number of healthcare professionals including nurses, lack of modern medical equipment and the inability of nurses to carry out certain critical functions. The experts drawn from the […]
Health

Omicron variant detected in more countries as scientists race to find answers

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Thirteen cases found in Netherlands, couple arrested • S.African doctor says Omicron patients have ‘very mild’ symptoms • Israel announces it is barring foreigners for two weeks • Fauci says Americans must be prepared to fight spread • Biden due to give update on U.S. response on Monday The Omicron coronavirus variant spread […]
Health

NAFDAC licences ABUAD to produce COVID-19 herbal drug

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu and Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has licenced the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) to commence the production of herbal medicine. The 12-year-old university received the approval to produce ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid with effect from December 16, 2021. ABUAD Herbal Virucidine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica