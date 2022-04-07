News

WHD: WHO seeks urgent action to preserve, protect human health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an urgent call for action to leaders and all people to preserve and protect health as well as mitigate the current climate crisis.

The world body in a message on the 2022 World Health Day (WHD) commemorated globally on April 7, stated that the measure which is part of ‘Our planet, our health’ campaign marking the organisation’s founding day, falls at a time of heightened conflict and fragility.

In issuing its call-to-action, WHO noted that 99 per cent of people breathe unhealthy air mainly resulting from burning of fossil fuels. A heating world is seeing mosquitoes spread diseases further and faster than ever before. Extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health. Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain and blood stream.

According to the world body, the systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating up to one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. “This health and social crisis is compromising people’s ability to take control over their health and lives,” stated the WHO.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis: the same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We need transformative solutions to wean the world off its addiction to fossil fuels, to reimagine economies and societies focused on well-being, and to safeguard the health of the planet on which human health depends.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fault lines of inequity across the world, underlining the urgency for creating sustainable, well-being societies which do not breach ecological limits and which ensure that all people have access to life-saving and life-enhancing tools, systems, policies and environments.

 

Our Reporters

