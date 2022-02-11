Business

Wheat: N2trn annual import bleeding economy – FMAN

Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has disclosed that Nigeria’s economy is currently losing about N2 trillion yearly to wheat importation from Canada, Mexico and USA, among others. The association added that the situation was currently hampering growth and local wheat farming contribution to national development. Specifically, the National President of FMAN, Salim A. Salim, decried that Nigeria, which is one of the largest consumers of wheat, cannot produce what it needs, stressing the need to stem the trend. Speaking at an event to commemorate the 2022 Wheat Farmers Greenfield Day held in Bauchi, Bauchi State, Salim stated that if Nigeria can get serious with wheat production, it would save money and make its farmers wealthy.

But first, the trend must change to developing local wheat farming. He maintained that the coun-try needed to concentrate on cultivating wheat to meet local demand. He said the association was glad to be involved in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-funded Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), noting that the initiative had boosted wheat production in 15 northern states.

According to him, there are 27 demonstration wheat farms in seven LGAs of the state, assuring farmers that the wheat produced will be bought by the association. While declaring the programme open, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Moham-med, commended the Federal Government’s ABP initiative, saying if well implemented, the programme would boost food production and security.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tula Mbami, said his administration would continue to support agriculture with particular attention on food production and security. According to him, since his administration came on board, it has invested so much in agriculture through procurement of improved seedlings, pesticides, chemicals and other farming implements calling on the farmers to reciprocate government’s efforts. To the wheat farmers, the governor assured that his administration would continue to support it. According to him, “Bauchi State has been in the forefront of wheat production over the years. We are ready to do that again as can be seen here in Zindi wheat farm.” The 2022 Wheat Farmers Green Field Day was organised by the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other agencies.

 

Our Reporters

