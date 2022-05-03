Aviation

Wheels of aborted Dana flight catch fire

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wole Shadare

A Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N JOY operating flight 9J 344 from Port Harcourt to Lagos, was forced to abort its take-off Tuesday.

The aborted take-off was said to have affected the aircraft tyres which caught fire while the aircraft, an MD-83, was taxiing to re-park.

Spokesman for Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa told New Telegraph that the airplane was set to take off when the Pilot In Command (PIC) noticed an anomaly which he queried with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before embarking on a ramp return in line with the airline’s strict safety operating procedures

He further stated that the impact on the brakes as a result of the aborted take-off affected the aircraft tyres which caught  fire while the aircraft was taxiing to repark

He said: “All 50 passengers on board the aircraft disembarked safely and our maintenance team immediately grounded the aircraft pending the conclusion of their investigations.

“Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the passengers on the flight for the inconveniences caused due to the eventual cancellation of the flight.”

Ezenwa stated that at Dana Air, the safety of their passengers and crew would remain a top priority in all aspects of their operations, adding that they would continue to operate in accordance with the civil aviation regulations and global best practices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Aviation contractors axed jobs as US delayed aid, House panel finds

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. aviation contractors laid off thousands of workers due to delays in payroll aid from the U.S. Treasury that was meant to protect jobs, an investigation by a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee found. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), companies in the aviation sector were granted funds to […]
Aviation

National carrier: Ghana picks EgyptAir over Ethiopian

Posted on Author Our Reporters

EgyptAir, the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Ghana under which the airline will become a strategic partner for the creation of a new Ghanaian national air carrier. The MoU, according to AeroTimeHub, was signed by Joseph Kofi Adda, the Aviation Minister of Ghana, and Hassan […]
Aviation

US opens $500m fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  A $500 million U.S. fund to compensate relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes has opened, the claim administrators told Reuters on Tuesday. The fund, which opened on Monday, is part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. Boeing Co (BA.N) in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica