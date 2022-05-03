Wheels of aborted Dana flight catch fire

Wole Shadare

A Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N JOY operating flight 9J 344 from Port Harcourt to Lagos, was forced to abort its take-off Tuesday.

The aborted take-off was said to have affected the aircraft tyres which caught fire while the aircraft, an MD-83, was taxiing to re-park.

Spokesman for Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa told New Telegraph that the airplane was set to take off when the Pilot In Command (PIC) noticed an anomaly which he queried with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before embarking on a ramp return in line with the airline’s strict safety operating procedures

He further stated that the impact on the brakes as a result of the aborted take-off affected the aircraft tyres which caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing to repark

He said: “All 50 passengers on board the aircraft disembarked safely and our maintenance team immediately grounded the aircraft pending the conclusion of their investigations.

“Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the passengers on the flight for the inconveniences caused due to the eventual cancellation of the flight.”

Ezenwa stated that at Dana Air, the safety of their passengers and crew would remain a top priority in all aspects of their operations, adding that they would continue to operate in accordance with the civil aviation regulations and global best practices.

