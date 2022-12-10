When a blood clot block lung arteries (Pulmonary embolism)

The scene

Miss UV had to embark on a 12-hour automobile ride to the nearest local airport due to the turn around maintenance being embarked on at one near her residence. It was indeed a stress laden journey aggravated by the poor state of the roads. She was to catch a 10-hour flight to another part of the world. She went through about 22 hours of restricted mobility! Just minutes after disembarking she felt a sudden chest pain, shortness of breath and cough, then a blackout. Paramedics came to the rescue… their efforts paid off and she was eventually resuscitated at the hospital, several others are not that lucky as they lose their lives in the process.

What it is

A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a blood clot in the lung. The clot usually forms in smaller vessels in the leg, pelvis, arms, or heart, but occasionally the clot can be large. It prevents oxygen from reaching the tissues of the lungs. This means it can be life-threatening. The word “embolism” comes from the Greek émbolos, meaning “stopper” or “plug.”

In a pulmonary embolism, the embolus, forms in one part of the body, it circulates throughout the blood supply, and then it blocks the blood flowing through a vessel in another part of the body, namely the lungs. An embolus is different from a thrombus, which forms and stays in one place. When a clot forms in the large veins of the legs or arms, it is referred to as a deep venous thrombosis (DVT).

The pulmonary embolism occurs when part or all of the DVT breaks away and travels through the blood in the veins and lodges in the lungs. The clot travels through the vessels of the lung continuing to reach smaller vessels until it becomes wedged in a vessel that is too small to allow it to continue further. The clot blocks all or some of the blood from traveling to that section of the lung. These blockages result in areas in the lung where the disruption of blood flow does not allow the carbon dioxide waste to be delivered to the air sacs for removal (ventilation).

Causes

• Immobility: A stroke, broken bone, or spinal cord injury can result in confinement to bed so that clot formation can occur in either the arms or legs.

• Travel: Prolonged travel, such as sitting in an airplane or a long car trip, allows the blood to sit in the legs and increases the risk of clot formation.

• Recent surgery; it is often associated with immobility and sometimes vessel damage depending on the surgery

• Trauma or injury (especially to the legs)

• Obesity

• Heart disease (such as an irregular heartbeat)

• Burns

• Previous history of blood clot in the legs (DVTs) or pulmonary embolism Conditions that increase clotting of the blood

• Pregnancy

• Cancer

• Estrogen therapy and oral contraceptives Symptoms

• chest pain, a sharp, stabbing pain that might become worse when breathing in

• increased or irregular heartbeat

• dizziness

• difficulty catching breath, which may develop either suddenly or over time

• rapid breathing

• a cough, normally dry but possibly with blood, or blood and mucus More severe cases may result in shock, loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, and death. Recognizing Pulmonary embolism Doctors may suspect a blood clot if any of the above symptoms occur in someone who has or recently had a swollen or painful arm or leg or who has any of the risk factors listed previously. Check your legs for any signs or symptoms of DVT, such as swollen areas, pain or tenderness, increased warmth in swollen or painful areas, or red or discolored skin.

In addition, several other tests are requested by the doctor to back up the definitive diagnosis of a suspected case.

When to seek help

If a person experiences any type of chest pain, he should go or have someone take him/her to the nearest hospital’s emergency department immediately; this is the way to go. It is better to be too careful than being care free!

Treatment

Doctors prescribe medications and other supportive measures. In some cases, surgery may be indicated. Prevention You can reduce your risk of pulmonary embolism by doing things that help prevent blood clots in your legs.

• Avoid sitting for prolonged periods. Get up and walk around every hour or so, or flex your feet often.

• Get moving as soon as you can after surgery.

• When you travel, drink extra fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

• Wear anti-embolism compression stockings to compress the legs when on a long trip.

• Physical activity, regular exercise, a healthy diet, and giving up or avoiding smoking tobacco.

Advice

• Take all medicines as prescribed, and have tests done as your doctor advises.

• Discuss with your doctor before taking blood-thinning medicines with any other medicines, including over-the-counter products. Over-the-counter aspirin, for example, can thin the blood. Taking two medicines that thin your blood may increase the risk of bleeding.

• Foods rich in vitamin K can affect how well the drug works. Vitamin K is found in green leafy vegetables and some oils, such as soybean oil. It’s best to eat a well-balanced, healthy diet. • Once you’ve had Pulmonary embolism (with or without deep vein thrombosis (DVT)), you’re at higher risk of having the condition again. During treatment and after, continue to take steps to prevent DVT

