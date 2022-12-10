Perspective

When a blood clot block lung arteries (Pulmonary embolism)

Posted on Author DR-ADE-ODERINDE Comment(0)

The scene

Miss UV had to embark on a 12-hour automobile ride to the nearest local airport due to the turn around maintenance being embarked on at one near her residence. It was indeed a stress laden journey aggravated by the poor state of the roads. She was to catch a 10-hour flight to another part of the world. She went through about 22 hours of restricted mobility! Just minutes after disembarking she felt a sudden chest pain, shortness of breath and cough, then a blackout. Paramedics came to the rescue… their efforts paid off and she was eventually resuscitated at the hospital, several others are not that lucky as they lose their lives in the process.

What it is

A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a blood clot in the lung. The clot usually forms in smaller vessels in the leg, pelvis, arms, or heart, but occasionally the clot can be large. It prevents oxygen from reaching the tissues of the lungs. This means it can be life-threatening. The word “embolism” comes from the Greek émbolos, meaning “stopper” or “plug.”

In a pulmonary embolism, the embolus, forms in one part of the body, it circulates throughout the blood supply, and then it blocks the blood flowing through a vessel in another part of the body, namely the lungs. An embolus is different from a thrombus, which forms and stays in one place. When a clot forms in the large veins of the legs or arms, it is referred to as a deep venous thrombosis (DVT).

The pulmonary embolism occurs when part or all of the DVT breaks away and travels through the blood in the veins and lodges in the lungs. The clot travels through the vessels of the lung continuing to reach smaller vessels until it becomes wedged in a vessel that is too small to allow it to continue further. The clot blocks all or some of the blood from traveling to that section of the lung. These blockages result in areas in the lung where the disruption of blood flow does not allow the carbon dioxide waste to be delivered to the air sacs for removal (ventilation).

Causes

• Immobility: A stroke, broken bone, or spinal cord injury can result in confinement to bed so that clot formation can occur in either the arms or legs.

• Travel: Prolonged travel, such as sitting in an airplane or a long car trip, allows the blood to sit in the legs and increases the risk of clot formation.

• Recent surgery; it is often associated with immobility and sometimes vessel damage depending on the surgery

• Trauma or injury (especially to the legs)

• Obesity

• Heart disease (such as an irregular heartbeat)

• Burns

• Previous history of blood clot in the legs (DVTs) or pulmonary embolism Conditions that increase clotting of the blood

• Pregnancy

• Cancer

• Estrogen therapy and oral contraceptives Symptoms

• chest pain, a sharp, stabbing pain that might become worse when breathing in

• increased or irregular heartbeat

• dizziness

• difficulty catching breath, which may develop either suddenly or over time

• rapid breathing

• a cough, normally dry but possibly with blood, or blood and mucus More severe cases may result in shock, loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, and death. Recognizing Pulmonary embolism Doctors may suspect a blood clot if any of the above symptoms occur in someone who has or recently had a swollen or painful arm or leg or who has any of the risk factors listed previously. Check your legs for any signs or symptoms of DVT, such as swollen areas, pain or tenderness, increased warmth in swollen or painful areas, or red or discolored skin.

In addition, several other tests are requested by the doctor to back up the definitive diagnosis of a suspected case.

When to seek help

If a person experiences any type of chest pain, he should go or have someone take him/her to the nearest hospital’s emergency department immediately; this is the way to go. It is better to be too careful than being care free!

Treatment

Doctors prescribe medications and other supportive measures. In some cases, surgery may be indicated. Prevention You can reduce your risk of pulmonary embolism by doing things that help prevent blood clots in your legs.

• Avoid sitting for prolonged periods. Get up and walk around every hour or so, or flex your feet often.

• Get moving as soon as you can after surgery.

• When you travel, drink extra fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

• Wear anti-embolism compression stockings to compress the legs when on a long trip.

• Physical activity, regular exercise, a healthy diet, and giving up or avoiding smoking tobacco.

Advice

• Take all medicines as prescribed, and have tests done as your doctor advises.

• Discuss with your doctor before taking blood-thinning medicines with any other medicines, including over-the-counter products. Over-the-counter aspirin, for example, can thin the blood. Taking two medicines that thin your blood may increase the risk of bleeding.

• Foods rich in vitamin K can affect how well the drug works. Vitamin K is found in green leafy vegetables and some oils, such as soybean oil. It’s best to eat a well-balanced, healthy diet. • Once you’ve had Pulmonary embolism (with or without deep vein thrombosis (DVT)), you’re at higher risk of having the condition again. During treatment and after, continue to take steps to prevent DVT

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Perspective

When the joints become stiff and painful

Posted on Author DR ADE ODERINDE

Scene one BJ’s Granny celebrated her 80th birthday anniversary last December. It was a pain filled one as every stride taken elicited an excruciating pain in her knees. She had made conscious efforts to lose weight as advised over the years but her lot was still not better. In addition, the knees became stiff ; […]
Perspective

Running a Marathon; the days after

Posted on Author DR-ADE-ODERINDE

The scene OMG has been participating in a Marathon over the last 5 years. It is an annual ‘’ritual’’ she looks forward to, but events following his last participation made her to have a rethink. About 4 weeks after the race, she developed a serious form of sneezing, runny nose and cough which was unresolved […]
Perspective

Orji Kalu’s throne attitude and time enemies give up

Posted on Author Kevin Onyemaechi Eze

I have known a long time ago that human beings especially politicians , no matter how you choose to look at them , are not yet grounded in the art of allowing common sense and wisdom to take centre- stage. They still play politics of bitterness, hatred and jealousy and sell themselves to undue emotionalism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica