When a protest went awry in Cross River

Cross River State was not left out of the crisis generated by the #EndSARS protests. Public and private property were destroyed, looted and vandalized. CLEMENT JAMES, in Calabar, reports that the state government, like others in all parts of the country, probably underestimated the anger of the youth in the state

It was meant to be a wellintentioned protest to remind national leaders that youths were still to be reckoned with. It started well in many parts of the country until there were infiltrations from a more frustrated section of the youths. In Cross River State, where the protest began a bit late, it was a street disco where youths congregated at the Millennium Park along Mary Slessor road to showcase their dancing skills, and thereafter moved to various parts to continue their dancing.

But like in other parts of the country, “other youths” who had no idea about the original intention of the real protesters mixed up and hijacked the protest, leading to destruction of lives and property. Governor Ben Ayade had on Thursday inaugurated a sevenman Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate police brutality in the state.

The seven-man panel, headed by retired Justice Michael Edem as chairman, had the Attorney General of the state, Mr. Tanko Ashang and Justice Eno Ebri as members. Other members of the panel are: Rev.

Father Bob Etta, John Ebi Makpan, Jossy Oku and Christian Lawrence Attah. Speaking during the inauguration and swearing-in of the panel members in Calabar, the governor said African leaders must be bold enough to admit the fact that they have failed the younger generation. “It is time for us to develop that consciousness, face reality and agree with the young people that something has gone wrong.

It has nothing to do with one administration or the other but the result of a rot that has accumulated over time. “It is time to provide prosperity for our young ones just as the government did for us during our time.

That is why I stand with the youths of this nation to say we must put an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) “I cannot explain why a young man will come out of the university and five, six years down the line, he is still unemployed. Yet, every day, he tries to eke out a living on the streets, he gets brutalized.

“Government must recognize the fact that it has to first provide that which was provided in our constitution in Section 14, Subsection 2, that the primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of its citizens,” Ayade said.

While challenging the panel to publicize its activities in order to allow those who had been brutalized in the past to present their case before it, the governor added that the state will do everything legally to ensure that victims are rightly compensated.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Michael Edem (rtd.) had thanked the governor for appointing him and other worthy indigenes of the state as members of the panel. Edem, who is the immediate past substantive Chief Judge of the state, had promised that the panel will not be drawn into what he called “sentimental or emotional course,” but will get to the facts of the matters.

“We want to assure you sir, that we will come out with findings and recommendations that will make you look back and say thank God, this panel was set,” he had said. After the swearing-in on Thursday, the youths virtually took over the city of Calabar on Friday, burning, looting and vandalizing. First, they discovered, around 2pm, that there was a warehouse stocked with palliatives along Bishop Moghnor in the State Housing.

They moved there, broke into it and helped themselves with whatever they found inside. That was enough motivation for them to look elsewhere and identify other places where goods were stored. The warehouse owned by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was next and so they headed to the place located right inside the premises of the government owned newspaper corporation, the Nigerian Chronicle.

The irate youths, not only emptied the warehouse there, they stayed back and burnt down the premises of Chronicle and all the vehicles parked within. Having noticed the way the protest was going, Ayade’s government announced a curfew which was meant to begin by 6pm that Friday.

Instead of imposing the curfew, government did little or nothing to enforce it, leading to a more violent and more destructive protest on Saturday. In fact, Saturday was the worst day in the life of the state, away from the civil war era, when the city of Calabar was literally invaded by bandits disguising as protesters.

It was on Saturday that they vandalized Coldstone, Valuemart, Watt market, INEC office at Marian road, First Bank at 8th miles, Ministry of Works warehouse, Carnival Calabar treasure house, Mbukpa Police station, Atakpa Police station and Access Diamond Bank along Mayne Avenue. Others were NDDC office, Chronicle building, SEMA office, Roll Back Malaria office, Senator Gershom Bassey’s House, Senator Victor Ndoma- Egba’s house, Hilliard Etta’s (APC National Vice Chairman) Boulevard, Prison and NTA, among others. Many people believed that the governor should have imposed instead of “announcing” the curfew only to leave the vacuum between Friday evening and Sunday morning, a period that gave the hoodlums all the time to break in and out of institutions and private buildings.

It is however, not impossible that government may not have anticipated the action of the hoodlums but that is the reason why many are questioning the duty of security operatives, who should have given the governor a detailed security report. Following the destruction, former Governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke, apologized to youths both within the state and the country to forgive the leaders because of what he said was failure of leadership in the country. Duke reviewed the situation in the state as a former governor, and appealed to the youths to dialogue with government instead taking laws into their hands.

While acknowledging that the youths were hungry as a result of failed leadership and so deserve to be angry, he said he had to come into the state to help nip the situation in the bud, by attending, in his way, to the needs of some youths.

“We must acknowledge that we have failed the youths and what they are doing now is to pass a message that the rich cannot sleep if the poor cannot eat. What the youths are saying now is that those who had the opportunity to lead this country in whatever capacity have failed them and they are reacting to show their anger.

“However, the youths should cease fire and support government’s effort because their message has been passed and no government will like to ignore that message,” Duke said. Interestingly, the Cross River Acting Chief Judge, Justice Eyo Ita, also added his voice to the situation, when he called on those older than 50 years of age to apologize to youths of the nation, for misappropriating and misapplying the finances of the nation which has led to the recent violence in the country.

He made the call during an assessment tour of the State High Court located along Mary Slessor Road, which was vandalized by suspected hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protest. It would be recalled that between October 23 and 24, there was widespread destruction and looting of public and private property in the state, which necessitated the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by Ayade on Friday, October 23.

He said the youth are annoyed and there were things they were annoyed about, adding that the protest was just hijacked by people, who vandalised the court but it was right because something was wrong with our system.

“I was here earlier on Saturday to see things for myself. It is a pity that it happened but I hope we would learn the lesson that the present situation is showing us because this event did not happen for nothing.

“When I was in school, it was not like this. How can somebody go to school and after 10 years, you cannot get work; it is for us to look inwards and correct those things. Otherwise, I do not know how this situation would end. “In terms of money, I cannot quantify the losses here but a lot has been lost; almost all the air conditioners have been lost. We do not even know if the case files have been lost. Those are the ones we will not be able to replace.

“I just hope we have not lost case files because it is like losing your history and you know courts are repositories of our history. Going forward, I pray God helps us to make the necessary changes so things like these do not happen again.” He added that he had three months from when he was sworn in and would effect the changes he could, hoping that the person that takes over from him would follow what he has set up for the betterment of the judiciary in the state. Similarly, Barr. Paul Ebiala, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Calabar Chapter, in his remarks, said the lawyers in the state were sad, adding that the whole event was a message to the leaders which should be taken seriously.

“The sad part of the whole thing is the criminality that has gone with the protest. Apart from that, it is normal, even the lawyers were part of the #EndSARS and police brutality demonstration. “However, destroying and looting public and private properties cannot be called the ENDSARS protest; young people must understand that they will gain nothing by destroying the nation they want to put in place.”

