Politics

When access becomes an issue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For most people, the word “access” is just a normal expression. But for a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State it is the gauge to define political association. The party chieftain, who was on a television programme recently to give his perspective on recent political developments in his state, especially, the delay by Governor Godwin Obaseki to constitute his cabinet couldn’t hide his frustration as he lamented neglect by the man he staked everything for during the governorship election.

Besides decrying that he and other party chieftains no longer have access to the governor as they had during the campaigns, the aggrieved Edo PDP chieftain was unequivocal that the governor has ditched the party that was his saving grace, when his political godfather chased him out of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a party leader, I cannot access the governor’s office and home,” he said. While Politricks cannot ascertain the veracity of his claim, one thing is however clear. There is no doubt that the access, which the party leader is talking about is more than the usual access.

Our Reporters

