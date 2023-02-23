When Agege rose in support of Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, others

PATRICK OKOHUE reports on this year’s Agege Day celebration, which gave the people of the area the opportunity to appraise the development strides of the Lagos State government as it concerns their area and their declaration of support for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Every year, residents of Agege, Lagos State, come together to celebrate themselves and thank God for how far He has helped them and this year was not meant to be different. Indeed they came together to celebrate as usual and being the first celebration after the opening of the Agege Flyover, a bridge that has changed the face of the area and being an election, the people could not help but sing the praises of these that helped changed the development index of their community. For one week, the celebration continued and at the mosque and church, they gathered for a thanksgiving for what God did for them and for the rest of the days, they went from ward to ward to commission projects delivered by either the state or local governments. But when they gathered on Tuesday last week for the grand finale at the Agege Township Stadium, the whole environment turned political as the people saw the event as an opportunity to thank those who have helped turn around the face of Agege, a community that was hitherto not in reckoning among the frontline communities in the state. Agege Day is set aside by the people of the multi ethnic community with diverse cultural interest with opportunities for networking among the youth, business leaders and market people and this year also witnessed the launch of a N500 million Agege Educational Endowment Fund. Speaking at the sideline of the event, which was attended by the state deputy governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; a former deputy governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule and many top politicians from across the state, who came to felicitate with the people of the community, a community leader and Director-General of Obasa Independent Campaign Group (OICG), Mr. Azeez Yusuf, told journalists that residents of Agege have seen numerous development that the speaker had facilitated to the area as well as its environs. “A lot has been done that we cannot start mentioning. If we go into the streets in Agege and Papa Ashafa, a lot of developmental projects have been implemented and Agege is far better compared to what it was before. “Today, Agege is a mini-London to us and the residents. I believe the people at the grassroots appreciate the development that APC government has brought to the area and they will vote for the party. “Obasa remains a messiah that God has given to the people of Agege because he has done a lot that we can see, empower a lot of youths as well as market men and women,” Yusuf, a legal practitioner, said. He further said that the group is galvanising support at the grassroots for Obasa and all other candidates of APC because of the gains in continuity. He argued that only continuity at the local government and the state could expedite the progress which everyone was yearning for, adding that Lagos State had become a model for true governance as a result of genuine continuity. He recounted that from the administration of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State up to that of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, the state has shown leadership capacity with subsequent administrations, following the steps laid by Tinubu. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shown capacity in his leadership of Lagos and deserves another term. It is also very good for the people of Agege Constituency I to return Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to continue the developmental projects he has facilitated to the constituency which are too numerous to count,” he said while urging massive votes for APC during the election. “There is going to be a difference with Tinubu at the helm of affairs of this nation. He is a master planner and one who knows the road to growth and progress. He is going to turn Nigeria around for good and Lagos will benefit. With the team that Tinubu would be assembling, there will be a difference in the condition of this country. Tinubu is the solution to Nigeria’s problems. He is a man everybody should follow,” he said. Also speaking, the Director of Media and Publicity of the group, Olumuyiwa Olumide, described Obasa as a revered leader and outstanding legislator who had done a lot for the people of the state. “The developmental strides we have seen in Agege through the activities, influence and efforts of Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa motivate us to do this and this is the least we can do for him,” he said. He said that the group was formed to complement the efforts of the party in the campaign for the re-election of the Speaker and other APC candidates. “From what we have done so far at the grassroots, our projection is over 100,000 votes for Obasa in the forthcoming elections,” he said. In her remarks, Adebule thanked Agege people for their commitment to the party. She said records have shown great results from the area during elections. She said she decided to visit Agege to thank the people and further plead for their support. Welcoming the deputy governor and other guests at the event, Obasa, reiterated his resolve to work for the victory of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the national and state levels. According to him, the goal of current political activities is to make sure that the APC wins at all stages of the election from the presidential to the House of Assembly. Obasa expressed confidence that Tinubu will become the next president, while further expressing his expectation that the party would have the majority at the Senate and the House of Representatives. “This would make governance at the federal level very easy. Same thing goes for our state,” he said. The speaker urged members of the party as well as his loyalists to continue to remain dedicated and put their trusts in God to crown their efforts with the needed victories and successes. He also tasked members of the party to work in unity, cooperation and with passion as, according to him, victory begins with internal cohesion just as he expressed confidence that the Southwest zone would deliver massively for Tinubu. “Agege is so committed to the APC. We want good results. We want victories with a landslide. We must show total commitment and dedication and that is when we will get what we want. I commend you all for the support you have given our incoming senator,” he told the party loyalists. Speaking further, Obasa noted: “It is an exciting moment for every Agege indigene, every resident of Agege and the town’s well-wishers as we gather here to celebrate ourselves on this day that we have set aside to showcase our rich culture and tradition. “We are gathered here to celebrate our collective virtues, our strength, our unity, positive mindset, resilience, our steadfastness, our hopes, and to re-echo the voice of unity, progress and growth that have been the yardstick for our co-existence and actualisation of prosperous society. “Over the past century, Agege town has grown from an ancestral settlement to a cosmopolitan township, attracting settlers from within and outside the country. It now has estimated population standing at over a million people. “In the course of its growth, Agege has had its fair share of the general challenges that have affected the various sectors of our country. Be that as it may, we are happy that Agege is a major beneficiary of the dividends of democracy in Lagos with infrastructure dotting the length and breadth of the entire town. “Today, we have heard people describing Agege as a small London. But that is not, however, to say we are contented. We will continue to demand more and do more for the growth and progress this town. “Beyond the celebration, Agege Day is a vital opportunities for networking among the youth, business tycoons, and market people just as it is an added opportunity for financial empowerment for the less privileged. Thus, as we gather here to give a new birth to our dear Agege, we must ensure to strengthen our oneness by constantly uniting irrespective of our tribes, educational background, social status, and exposures.” The deputy governor, Hamzat, who commended the speaker for facilitating the development of Agege, agreed that the town has witnessed true dividends of democracy. According to him, those who have not been to Agege in the last five years would find it difficult to recognise the place as a result of development. He also commended the council chairmen in Agege and Orile-Agege, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Johnson Babatunde, respectively, for their efforts to better the lives of their people. The deputy governor urged Lagosians and Nigerians to vote for Tinubu looking at how he had helped to make Lagos what it is today.

