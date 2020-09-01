When aid workers become endangered species

Recently, Nigeria joined the rest of the world in marking World Humanitarian Day, with a pledge to prioritise the protection of aid workers in the country. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Humanitarian aid workers are essentially a group of people who work with voluntary organisations and international development partners in attending to the needs of the people in conflict zones. In Nigeria, hundreds of these aid workers have been operating in the North East region where Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations have made life unbearable for the people.

A lot of communities have been attacked and thousands of people who were forced to flee their homes are now taking shelter in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. In most of these camps, the basic necessities of life are not provided by the government and those in the camps rely heavily on handouts from international humanitarian organisations and agencies.

Unfortunately, aid workers who are on ground to assist in providing food, drugs and sanitation services to the inmates have come under the attack of the terrorists.

Often times, aid workers are abducted by the terrorist gangs, who demand huge ransoms for their release or killed. In several instances, these aid workers have been killed and video recordings of their gruesome execution released to the media and the whole world. In 2018, there was outrage across Nigeria following the killing of a humanitarian aid worker by terrorists operating in the North East of the country.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which broke the sad news, confirmed that a health worker abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents had been murdered by her captors. The ICRC named the worker as Hauwa Mohammed Liman, a 24-year-old midwife.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, claimed responsibility for the murder of the aid worker. The terror group had earlier killed Saifura Ahmed in a similar manner. Both victims were among the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno in March.

The ICRC described the action of the terrorist group as “a despicable act of cruelty.” Liman was the second health worker killed by the captors in one month. This year, the Federal Government therefore, chose to highlight this challenge of aid workers who have become an endangered species.

The opportunity came during the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day. The event was marked virtually in compliance with World Health Organisation’s protocols on COVID- 19. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, used the opportunity to convey Federal Government’s commitment towards the protection of humanitarian aids workers in the country.

According to Farouq, the occasion presented an opportunity for Nigeria to raise public awareness about the importance of humanitarian services worldwide and the need to protect those who render these services. “In Nigeria, this day provides an opportunity for sober reflection on the humanitarian challenges in the country and also to acknowledge and celebrate those who put themselves at risk or may have lost their lives in services to humanity.

“The uniqueness of this year’s World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is reflected in the global theme:#RealLifeHeroes, and as we mark this day and the Ministry’s first anniversary, let us remember the Real-life heroes, that we have lost in the service to humanity. Our prayer is with their families and loved ones. “I assure the Humanitarian community that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development will continue to do ev-erything possible to see that the protection of Humanitarian aids workers is of paramount priority. Therefore, we will do everything possible to protect their lives and rights as enshrined in the Humanitarian laws,” she said.

The minister, while commending the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the Ministry, said that this has placed Nigeria in an advantageous position to tackle the challenges and vulnerabilities that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, the pandemic created humanitarian crisis and tested the capacity of Nigeria and indeed, the entire world, to respond to disasters.

The minister disclosed that despite the often demanding situations, the Ministry and its agencies have provided humanitarian interventions and proactively developed structures to prevent and mitigate disaster while building socio-economic resilience through the evolution of inclusive social safety net programmes.

“A special commendation goes to our partners in the humanitarian sector, UNOCHA, World Bank, World Food Programme, UNICEF, DFID, USAID, ECOWAS and the EU, as well as my colleagues in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all health sectors and many other local and international partners, who continue to provide humanitarian assistance at great personal cost” Farouq said.

Representative of the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator and Head of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs ( UNOCHA), Trond Jensen, said that the establishment of the Ministry was very bold, strategic and forward looking.

He said that the functions of the Ministry brings together all strands of humanitarian and social activities, describing the arrangement as a great opportunity for the humanitarian workspace. Jensen also expressed his gratitude to the Minister and the staff of the Ministry for the good working relationship and support which the humanitarian community enjoys.

He disclosed that due to the disregard of humanitarian laws, about 725 aid workers have been killed globally, stressing that many of those killed were from Nigeria. He stated that renewed efforts must be made to protect civilians as well as aid workers who have chosen to put the wellbeing of others ahead of their own despite the life threatening challenges they encounter in the cause of their service to humanity.

Apparently, the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has taken up the challenge as it recently facilitated the rescue of an aid worker, a Nigerian Nurse (name and organization withheld) who was abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists splinter group, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and held in captivity since the beginning of 2020.

Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF Headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, Col. Muhammad Dole, who disclosed this, said the rescue was in consonance with the mandate of the task force. Dole said the MNJTF has a responsibility to facilitate humanitarian operations and the delivery of assistance to the affected populations within the limits of its abilities.

According to him, the nurse, who was incarcerated in one of ISWAP’s strong holds in the Lake Chad region, bolted away to safety and freedom, in the aftermath of a joint air interdiction conducted by the task force and other partners.

The nurse was quoted to have said: “After bombs and rockets from the aircrafts landed and everywhere exploded in flames, both terrorists and hostages ran for dear life. I had to take my chance. I am grateful to God that I was able to escape”.

The MNJTF Spokesperson said the nurse afterwards made his way to a village in Niger Republic and was promptly handed over to security agents in Sector 4 of the MNJTF.

Dole said the airlift and hand-over of the nurse to Nigerian authorities was preceded by medical examination conducted to determine the state of health of the victim after spending eight months in the horrific and squalid conditions which he had to endure during the period of his captivity in the terrorists’ enclave.

