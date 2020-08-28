When ANDP rattled Bayelsa

After a verdict that dismissed three petitions against Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, many had thought that the endless litigations against his election were over. But like a bolt from the blues, his election was annulled last week following a petition by one unknown party. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa on the confusion that the verdict has generated in the state

Since the nualification of the election that declared David Lyon as winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election that took place on November 16th 2019 while Douye Diri of Peoples Democratic Party that won the second position was declared winner by the Supreme Court, it has been series of court cases for the governor.

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, David Lyon, had won his opponent, Douye Diri of Peoples Democratic Party with 352,552 as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission while Diri got 143,172 votes. But on eve of the swearing of Lyon, just few hours to his going into the Creek Haven, the Supreme Court disqualified him because of his deputy, Degi Eremienyo, who had some discrepancies in his name and declared that Diri be sworn in as the governor of Bayelsa State.

A panel of justices led by Mary Odili had asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Lyon and to re-issue another to the candidate with the second highest number of votes. The decision of the apex court was in affirmation of the verdict of a Federal High court disqualifying Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, Lyon’s running mate, for submitting forged credentials to INEC. The Supreme Court held that the action of Degi-Eremienyo affects Lyon because both ran on a joint ticket.

The PDP and Diri, its governorship candidate, had filed a suit against Lyon, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC, seeking the disqualification of the APC deputy governorship candidate. They alleged Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in his CF 0001 form submitted to INEC. Inyang Ekwo, the trial court judge ruled in favour of the PDP on November 12, 2019. Ekwo held that there was no connection between the name on the candidate’s school-leaving certificate, first degree (BA), master’s degree and the affidavits he swore to.

However, the Court of Appeal upturned the decision of the trial court and affirmed the candidature of Lyon and Degi- Eremienyo. Stephen Adah, the Justice who chaired the three-man panel of the appellate court, said the PDP did not prove their case against the APC candidates.

The court held that Degi-Eremienyo submitted an affidavit which showed evidence of his change of name from Adeyi- Eremienyo to Degi-Eremienyo. “I agree with the appellant that the owner of the school leaving certificate and the GCE certificate are one and the same and I therefore set aside the judgment of the court below.” Adah said. But not satisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal, Diri and his party filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

In its judgment, the apex court set aside the decision of the appellate court and affirmed the verdict which nullified the candidature of Degi- Eremienyo. Justice Ejembi Eko, who read the lead judgment, ordered INEC to issue certificates of return to candidates of the party with the next highest number of lawful votes and with the required constitutional geographical spread in the election. And that was how the APC and David Lyon saw the Promised Land but never entered. It was so painful for the supporters of APC and David Lyon but after series of protests and agitations, the miracle governor was allowed to proceed but not without some distractions. People like Timi Alaibe, his PDP counterpart, had taken the miracle governor to court as a fallout of the PDP primaries but Douye Diri won the case up to the appeal level.

ANDP sacks Diri

Other parties also took the miracle governor to court but the unexpected happened some days back when the ANDP sacked him through the tribunal. The Justice Ibrahim Sirajoled panel had voided the outcome of the gubernatorial election over the exclusion of Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, in the contest. ANDP, had in a petition it lodged before the tribunal, contended that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, despite the fact that it fulfilled all the statutory requirements.

The tribunal said it found merit in the petition and consequently nullified the election and ordered INEC to conduct a by-election in the state within 90 days. The verdict came barely two days after the tribunal dismissed as lacking in merit, three other petitions that sought to sack Diri on the premise that his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, submitted forged NYSC certificate to INEC for the purpose of the election. The dismissed petitions were brought before the tribunal by Alliance for Democracy, AD, and its candidate, Owei Woniwei; United People’s Congress, UPC, and its candidate, Ibiene Stephen, as well as that of candidate of the Liberation Movement, LM, Vijah Opuama.

Diri heads to Appeal Court

But Diri said he was going to appeal ruling of the state election petition tribunal, adding that he had instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers. He said: “We trust in the judi-ciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice.

This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court.” He described the judgment as a temporary setback which does not in law affect the status quo until appeal processes are exhausted. Supporters protest: Scores of student groups, market women and non-indigenes in Bayelsa State protested the result of the judgement. The protesting group declared their total support for the decision of Diri to seek redress at the Appeal Court over the tribunal verdict, declaring that they have confidence in the higher court to quash the verdict.

The student groups, made up of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Union of Bayelsa State Students (NUBSS), led other groups of market women and non-indigenes associations in the state, said the rejection of the verdict was based on the need for political stability and proactive development in the state. According to the protesters, who carried placards with inscription such as “We say no to sponsored verdicts” and “Nembe people reject disruption of governance in Bayelsa”, the verdict of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is a clear attempt to disrupt the ongoing good policies of the present administration on prompt payment of workers’ salary, pension payment and anticipated development.

Comrade Jacob Kenneth (NANS, Bayelsa) said: “As students and intellectuals, we want to totally condemn and reject the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal because Governor Douye Diri is doing well and as student, we believe in his educational policy.

“And we believe that the present administration has come to salvage the plight of the Nigerian students in Bayelsa State. We call on the judiciary that the Nigerian students say no to the tribunal actions and we declare our support for the governor. The controversies rocking Diri’s tenure in office have really slowed the pace of development in the state, coupled with COVID 19. Aside the prompt payment of salaries, Bayelsans are yet to see any tangible project being embarked upon by the prosperity government despite the allocations that have come in so far except the expansion of Tombia Edepie road about which is yet to be completed.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE AIR:

In the eyes Bayelsans, prosperity government is an off shoot of the restoration government and that was why the immediate past Governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson urged Bayelsans not to be perturbed by the judgment.

