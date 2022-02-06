Body & Soul

When artistes wear bank collaterals on their necks

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Lagos Showbiz is a serious business’. This is not far from the truth if you calculate the worth of what a top music star wears from head to toe.

 

To become a famous music star is hardwork but to maintain the lifestyle of always looking like a million bucks is almost impossible.

 

The luxurious hip hop style is the reason many up and coming musicians break their backs to be counted among the kings. Gold and diamond chain is the trending bling amongst top male music artistes, socialites.

 

And considering the current price of gold which is not less than $1523 for an ounce, these men may be wearing more than just fashion jewelry around their neck.

 

This is why the size and weight of the bling bling determines the class of the music artiste. How expensive each bling chain is, varies according to how much the celebrity wearing it is worth. It is a fact that top music stars like DavidO, Kcee, Wizkid, Phyno, Burna Boy, Falz, Olamide and many others are known for luxury fashion items and so the jewellery around their necks can transform into bank breaking collaterals at any given time.

 

Depending on the current exchange rate, some of these hip hop stars wear as much as $1million worth of jewellery around their necks. This is why their bodyguards do not play around when they are performing. Imagine a fan, snatching that on stage.

 

The Jesus face diamond pendant is the most trendy of them all. These jewelleries are not only stylish, they are bank breaking expensive.

 

Though some music stars are said to rent for photoshoots, the big fishes like Davido, Burnaboy, Wizkid and the likes may use these as some form of investment. The interesting fact about celebrities special love for blings is its investment value.

 

These jewelleries can quickly transform from looking to into liquid cash. Since precious stones like gold, diamond, platinum never lose their value, some celebrities sell these jewellery when there is financial emergency. It’s like wearing your bank book round your neck. Stylish, right?

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

