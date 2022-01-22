When banditry comes closer home

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results!’- German theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein A number of incidents over the last couple of weeks should have driven home to the millions of people living in Lagos, and its immediate environs, that what their fellow Nigerians have been suffering for years, finally knocking on their doorsteps, and is no longer a distant problem only to be read in newspapers, or watched on news reels nightly.

In just a fortnight, the once seemingly immune Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has given up this ‘make belief’, after a number of kidnappings on arguably the busiest stretch of highway in the nation. On Saturday, January 8, 2022, five passengers were abducted; the driver of their vehicle was killed after being shot in the head, while another person, Ibrahim Tiamiyu, was shot in the thigh. What made this even more frightening was the fact that according to Tiamiyu, the bandits did not give them the option of surrendering peacefully, and instead, just launched a volley of bullets at the moving vehicle in which the driver was clearly targeted so as to immobilise it.

It was when the vehicle rammed into the divider and stopped that the bandits then swooped on them and abducted those they wanted! According to the injured Tiamiyu, one of those taken was his wife. People had hardly had time to comprehend this, when eight days after the operation by the kidnappers at the Onigari axis of the highway, when bandits struck again on Saturday, January 15, 2022 and kidnapped three persons at the Ishara-Remo stretch of the expressway in Ogun State.

Reports said the bandits, numbering 10, emerged from a bush along the road dressed in military uniform and started shooting sporadically, aiming guns at vehicles and their occupants. Some were able to escape, including a Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde and her daughter. According to Akintunde, she was on her way to Lagos, when she ran into the bandits at Oni-Garri.

She further disclosed that the bandits were shooting directly at the vehicles on the road. Some staff of an undisclosed company, who attended a ceremony and were returning home, was not as lucky as one of the three vehicles conveying them broke down.

It was learnt that while repairs were being carried out on the faulty one, the kidnappers suddenly emerged from a nearby bush and abducted three of the occupants. In a sadistic and macabre twist, the bandits then told one of the abducted persons to record the incident on his phone, and send it to his wife for her to know that he had been kidnapped.

They then added a chilling demand that N5 million should be paid before noon the following day or he would be killed! On Tuesday good news filtered in that all those abducted had been released after an N7.5million ransom payment. Speaking in the immediate aftermath of last Saturday’s abductions, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, described the kidnappers as opportunistic.

“They took advantage of the vehicle that broke down and abducted some of the passengers, but we are on their trail. “They carried out the heinous act before we came to the area but our anti- kidnaping squad is working tirelessly to rescue them.” Unfortunately, this has been a re-occurring refrain from the police, and at the end of the day, the truth comes out with the families and friends of the kidnapped victims coming clean that they had paid money for the safe return of their loved ones.

Naturally, the incidents have left drivers and commuters plying the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway now doing so in fear of becoming victims of the non-state actors, whose actions across the nation has left many wondering where exactly is the government that they voted in to protect their lives, and keep their properties safe as lawlessness takes over the land? And sadly, if the antecedents of government is anything to go by; then we that ply this route will have to leave our fate in the hands of the Almighty, as security agencies may not be able to safeguard us.

Years ago, this kind of thing was mainly limited to the North East, where Boko Haram was founded in 2002 by Mohammed Yusuf, who was unhappy with the Western ways and wanted a return to the traditions of Islam. Government’s mishandling of his movement meant that he was shot dead by officers outside the police headquarters in Maiduguri in 2009, which was the trigger for the group to become more militant and more daring in taking on the state head on. Although the state has been able to somewhat curtail the ability of the group to hit high profile targets like the UN and the Police headquarters in Abuja in 2011, and have uprooted them from most of the local governments they held in Borno State, the group is still very much active and has given birth to the bandits, kidnappers and others that are terrorising the nation today.

Despite the attempts of four presidents – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999- 2007); Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (2007 to 2010); Goodluck Jonathan (2010 to 2015) and Muhammadu Buhari (2015 to date) – rather than abating; the scourge has only gotten worse so much so that nowhere in the country can said to be safe anymore. During this time, numerous military chiefs and Inspector Generals of Police have come and gone with trillions of naira being spent and yet it continues to grow. But until two weeks ago, like I said earlier, the seriousness of the situation had not dawned on many in Lagos, because to a large extent, the area had been immune to the wanton carnage and destruction taking place in other parts of the nation.

It also clearly shows that creation of more security outfits is not necessarily the solution to the menace because since the states in the South West (excluding Lagos) set up the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ with so much fanfare on January 9, 2020 in Ibadan, one cannot truly say crime has drastically reduced in the region.

The honest truth is that until the government is either able to tackle the root cause of the malaise or bring those behind it to book as a deterrent; it will only continue to spread because at the end of the day the proceeds from these heinous crimes clearly outweigh the risks! Despondently, this means that we residing or working in Lagos and its environs or plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had better get used to the fact that banditry has finally moved closer ‘home’.

