When bandits become emboldened (2)

Last week I gave the above headline to my article and events over a 24-hour period in the country have only reinforced its aptness. Before going fully into part two of the article, please allow me digress briefly to recap what the incidents were that further cast doubts over the ability of the nation’s security architecture to come to grips with what threats they are facing.

Firstly, on Tuesday morning, bandits in Katsina State killed the area commander of the Dutsin Ma Police Area Command, Aminu Umar. According to reports, Umar, who was an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was ambushed along with his men, by bandits in their numbers. The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isa, who confirmed the death of the senior officer while on a ‘clearance operation’, said they were attacked by roughly 300 bandits.

The news of the death of the Assistant Police Commissioner was still sinking in, when an event of even greater magnitude took place when bandits attacked the advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers heading to Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare to receive him for Sallah. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the attackers opened fire on the convoy of the nation’s Commander- in-Chief from ambush positions near Dutsinma in Katsina State but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy. He said two persons in the convoy received treatment for the minor injuries they suffered.

Then if this was not enough, on Tuesday night, terrorists using explosives and guns attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre, leading to the escape of over 800 of the 994 inmates – 64 of them were said to be dangerous Boko Haram suspects. Incidentally, before these three incidents, the nation had lost over 40 security personnel, including 37 soldiers and mobile police officers in two attacks in Kogi and Plateau states just a fortnight ago If these incidents, all in the space of roughly 12 days, are not an indication that the non-state actors have become emboldened then nothing will! Gone are the days that the mere sight of police officers was enough to deter wannabe bad guys; now they no longer even fear the military, and as the Kogi and Plateau incidents have shown, are ready to take them on if they believe the reward is worth it. And herein lies one of the biggest problems our security outfits are facing – desperate and determined foes ready to do anything to make money! It has also further exposed one of the greatest weaknesses of the state – her inability to tackle problems head on at inception thereby preventing them from becoming a full blown crisis.

Thus, as I have pointed out in some previous articles when armed robbery first reared its ugly head in the early 70s after the civil war, failure to properly decipher the phenomenon meant more and more people gravitated to it, especially when those that committed the crimes were hardly ever caught and even moved around showing off the proceeds of their ill-gotten wealth. Likewise, I have also noted that had many of those who had committed crimes been caught and punished it would have served as a deterrent to others that truly “crime does not pay”. But here we are more than three months after the Kaduna train attack, no one has been brought to book, while more than 50 innocent Nigerians are still with their abductors. On June 5, 2022, a mass shooting and bomb attack occurred at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State leaving at least 40 people dead – we are still awaiting the announcement of the arrest of the perpetuators.

However, unless a miracle happens we should not expect much if responses to previous incidents are anything to go by. For instance, seven years ago, the world was shocked when 276 mostly Christian female students were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State – no one has been brought to book while a lot of the girls are still with their abductors. Of course, there is nowhere in the world that is totally crime free, but what stands them out is the ability of law enforcement outfits to rise to the occasion to catch the ‘bad guys’ so as to ensure that other criminals will think twice before crossing the line from being good to being bad citizens. Yes, while the more advanced nations have some of the best technology available in the fight against crime, what is more important for them is the quality of intelligence available to them. This was highlighted by President Buhari when he visited the Kuje Correctional Centre when he was quoted to have said: “I am disappointed with the intelligence system.

“How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” It is good intelligence more than anything else that has ensured that since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, no other large scale assault planned by those outside the country has occurred on American soil.

The very impressive US intelligence gathering capabilities were further enhanced to make it even better, while those at the helm of affairs of keeping the nation safe were given better training and backed up by the latest technology. The repeated modus operandi of attacks in Nigeria clearly shows that we are not learning anything or able to come up with tactics to mitigate the antics of these non-state actors. It still beats my imagination how bandits in their hundreds are able to move around freely, strike and disappear without any resistance from security operatives.

Is it not surprising that in spite of the huge money thrown at insecurity the situation is even getting worse! At the federal level Tucano jets and other platforms have been purchased and yet the bad boys continue to wax strong. At state level the Amotekun was touted as the force to make the South West safer, the Owo incident still took place; while in the South East despite the setting up of Ebube Agu (Wonderful Tiger) last year non-state actors are still ‘in charge’. What I am trying to point out is the folly of just throwing money at the problem or the setting up outfits without proper intelligence to help the operatives successfully tackle these non-state actors. Of course this is just one aspect, another very important ingredient is the government ensuring the economy picks up because as long as things are this bad, more and more people will take to crime in order to survive.

