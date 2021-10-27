When Bayelsa celebrated 2021 World Tourism Day

All over the world, people are seriously drifting away from oil and are now embracing things like technology and tourism. Many countries in the world like Israel, the United Arab Emirate, France and Egypt among others have gained a lot from tourism. But here in Nigeria especially in Bayelsa State, the craving for proceeds from the ‘black gold’ is still on the increase not minding the forecast that oil may dry up sooner than we expect. Of course, there are many sites that can be developed for tourism in the state like the Oloibiri oil well, the white man’s grave, Akassa Brass among other sites. There are also many festivals that can attract tourists into the state.

In fact, recently a son of the soil from Otakeme community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, Azibaola Robert a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan left his comfortable base in the nation’s capital, Abuja and entered the thick forest of Otakeme on a 14-day expedition. Many tourist attractions according to him were discovered including discovering a man who has been brewing ‘kaikai’, the local gin, for more than 30 years now the same way without making any positive impact with it. That is why he has advocated for a lift on the ban against a local gin.

He said he was pained that kaikai was still regarded as an illicit gin and therefore outlawed in all the states of the federation. Expressing his concern, Robert stated that alcoholic drinks brewed abroad were no different from the locally brewed ones, maintaining that the erroneous belief has hindered the growth of that industry in the country.

He asked “How for God’s sake can kaikai still be labelled as an illicit drink for all of 60 years? People whose livelihood is to brew the local gin are arrested while those who deal in alcoholic gins brewed abroad are treated as doing normal business.

“People spend fifty, sixty thousand naira on these foreign gins and yet cannot do the same for the local alcohol, there is no difference between the two – they are both just a mixture of water and alcohol. “Those foreign drinks are local drinks of people elsewhere just like our own kaikai is brewed here, the only thing is that we have failed to identify the potentials of our own and act accordingly.”

He therefore called on politicians, especially the lawmakers of the state assemblies, to expunge the obnoxious law disclosing that if properly harnessed, the product can also help generate income for the country. However, the truth is that Bayelsa State is yet to know the huge economic benefits that is attached to tourism as this year’s Tourism Day with the theme: ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’ was poorly celebrated because may be for those in charge of the present government the sector has not brought any gain to the table.

There was no presence of the Governor, Douye Diri, his Deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo or their representatives apart from the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism Development, Iti Orugbani and his Permanent Secretary, Ruth Ouserigha- Etebu and few other people.

The only thing that spiced up the event was a dance by the state’s cultural troop. All the good speeches on how the industry will be improved were not wasted as the governor nor were his deputy there to take home some points in order to implement them.

Even though the present administration under Governor Diri was once interested in tourism as he made some efforts to at least have a cultural calendar in the state but he did not make any budget available for the tourism ministry as a means of supporting and promoting the industry to match words with action. And as usual this year’s World Tourism Day, which was celebrated on September 27, was celebrated as if nothing will naturally come out of tourism and as if the ministry is just there for formality.

The Commissioner of Tourism, Iti Orugbani stated: “We have a great challenge as a ministry as far as the tourism sector is concerned. Previous governments have tried their best. It is now the time for the ‘Prosperity Government’ to do what they can in the tourism sector. “The importance of tourism cannot be over emphasized. We are aware of the advantages that will be harnessed if tourism potentials in the state are well positioned.

“As a ministry, we are doing our best. We are first looking at the cultural aspects of Bayelsa State, how we could use it to attract tourists to the state. The state government as a deliberate policy has been sponsoring all cultural festivals in the state. “We have over 342 festivals that take place in the state but only 77 are officially recognised. They are graded as first class and second class. All of these festivals are being celebrated at their individual homes, when we are notified, the government extends sponsorship in order to make them vibrant and to preserve our cultural heritage. These are avenues that we should exploit to get to the outside world.

“The state government has made a policy of hosting cultural festivals in the state every December. We have identified all tourist sites in the state with a view to identifying challenges and revitalizing them, bringing them into the true position so that we will be in the right place to invite the outside world. “The whole thing, when fully put into place, will boost our economy.

That is the essence of tourism and the ministry is poised to make sure we use this sector to increase our internally generated revenue. “That is why plans are on top gear. By next year, the shape of the Bayelsa tourism industry will take a good dimension.” Speaking earlier, Chairman of the occasion Tom Inko Tiarah in his opening speech disclosed that the ministry and the private enterprise should put hands together to develop the tourism industry in Bayelsa State. The chairman said: “Everybody has to be carried along because the United Nations has what they call 17 goals on development.

They have given us a target so that people will develop their communities. “We have some communities that have very wonderful natural endowments like in Ogbia, they have gorillas and chimpanzees. “With tourism, you have development. Business will flourish but the challenge we have is insecurity but the state governor has made a statement that Bayelsa is the safest state now.”

He advised that the state should use the available opportunity to develop the state tourism wise. Also speaking David Pere Opuene speaking on the importance of tourism maintained that all want a nice vacation for their families adding that once in a while all should travel to see friends and family and also for business and other personal purposes. He continued: “In view of millions of people embarking on their usual travels and tours lies the heart of the multi-trillion dollar industry called ‘tourism’.

“Here in Bayelsa State our cultural and traditional heritage, monumental sites, seascapes and beaches, mangrove forest, could all be enjoyed with a breath-taking view and shared to the world at large. “Tourism is a vital aspect in the economy of many successful countries all over the world. There are several benefits of tourism enjoyed by host destinations. Tourism boosts the economy, creates countless job opportunities and fosters infrastructural development of the country. “In entirety, it plants a sense of cultural exchange between foreigners and citizens. Tourism could put Bayelsa State in the front runner as a state with the highest internally generated revenue in Nigeria.” Saying that tourism has a way of catching people’s attention, he disclosed that many jobs could be created through the resuscitation of tour worthy sites like hotels’ engagement that comes with the large volume of visitors.

“Also the business of the entire transport industry, recreational parks, and sites will be actualized. “Of course investing in tourism calls for a lot of work to be done but the result outweighs the initial input. If we could rebrand all available sites for instance, the Oxbow Lake pavilion, Brass Opoma Beach, Odioma Island, Koloama Beach, the first ever oil well in Nigeria; Oloibiri, the Akassa raid arena, Isaac Boro’s grave or monument, the Odi Beach festival and achieve maximum inflow, the state will take another shape.” Opuene disclosed that in developing the tourism potential, first of all the government should make effective tourism policies in partnership with the private sector adding that the government should also form a very active functional tourism body or organisation.

He continued: “It is expected to gather information and keep abreast with the socio-economic development in various target countries and states adding that they would be expected to monitor tourism demand, inventory and carry out research functions. “Next, we should see to the development of the prospective tourism sites by renovating and creating more spectacular and attractive facilities that would attract the crowd or tourists.

Also the transportation industry within the state is key in achieving tourism development. “We should plan on extension and necessary improvement with the creation of more road networks to ease accessibility, improving road frontiers, place tags, maps, zebra crossing that will create an organised in and out flow of tourists.” These he disclosed could be financed by government and private investors who are interested in coming in to build hotels, resorts, parks, cinemas and theatres.

ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE

He said that tourism will create so much economic, infrastructural and social growth in the state if the government will invest in the lucrative industry that it will show Bayelsa to the world and bring the world to Bayelsa. He said: “We can actually achieve that by putting in an intentional, deliberate and intent effort adding that in rebranding our main prospect tourist attractions, we must also rise to brandish our cultural heritage.” He stated that the worst hit during the COVID-19 pandemic was the tourism industry because according to him, it has to do with people moving around travelling and visiting stating that where people were not allowed to move about, one could imagine how it has affected the tourism industry. He said that business has started growing and tourism activities have started booming, adding that Bayelsa State will not be an exception.

