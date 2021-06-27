When Bayelsa women gathered at Opokuma

They have long complained about the suffering of the people of the Niger Delta region since oil exploration began in the 1950s. But like other parts of the country, their eyes have only been on oil while other natural resources are neglected. Now, women in Bayelsa have been reminded about their roles as PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa

Since the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta region over 60 years ago, everybody, including the Federal Government and Niger Deltans have solely depended on the crude to the exclusion of other natural resources found in their environment.

Bayelsa State is blessed with natural resources, which can yield good money too just like oil if properly harnessed.

They include sand, timber, forest, sea foods, sugar cane, plantain, palm kernel, palm trees to mention a few. But unfortunately, the people seem not to take cognizance of these natural resources. Instead, outsiders come into the communities, harness these resources and sell to the locals at a very expensive rate. That is because the locals have shifted their attention to only oil.

That was why a non-governmental organization, known as Kebetkache Women Development Resources Centre gathered Bayelsa women at Opokuma, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area to remind them that there are other resources outside oil, which they can also use to better their lives.

The meeting, which had as its topic: “Promoting Women Participation in Natural Resource Governance Process”, also brought in some men, who were expected to help the women carry the message of hope to the outside world.

Declaring the meeting open, the Executive Director of the NGO, Emen Okon, stated that there were a lot of resources in the Niger Delta region particularly oil and gas.

She said: “Over the past five decades or so, communities have been complaining because they are discontented with how these resources are being managed and the complaint is that the resources are not impacting positively on community members.

“There have been complaints about pollution and the environment is devastated because of oil spill and degradation. We are looking at a process where women can be more involved.

“What processes are there in the management of the oil and gas resources and then what other resources are available and who are those involved in the management of those other resources?

How can women be more involved? “Apart from the oil and gas, what other resources are there that community members can leverage on? We are looking at a situation where we talk about promoting participation.

“We have come to look at what is on ground and the processes already and how women are engaging in those processes. And how can we build women’s power to engage men?

How do we build influence and powers on women, so that they will begin to effect a change? “How do we analyze the situation? How can they be part of what is going on?

How can they build their level of participation? How they understand the processes on ground?” She continued: “There are issues of lack of clean water, irregular power supply, forest resources.

What we are taking away today is that community engagement is very low. Women engagement is low and we have that task and responsibility to build up the power for them to understand what it takes for them to be part of the natural resource governance process and to begin to engage.

“They don’t know how relationships work with the assumed stakeholders. By the time we understand how the power works, they know what powers the women have and where to build skills and where to build relationships. How these relationships work so that they can begin to have access to more benefits.

“It will take some time but we also recognize the fact that there are a lot of intervention activities that the government has to promote development on oil impacted communities.

But how are community women leveraging on these existing opportunities to access more benefits? “A lot of times, we make the mistake of waiting for elected representatives to remember that they have a constituency to bring something down. If you don’t demand, you might not get. We are looking at it in such a way that we have power to demand.

“We can identify strategies to engage them to assess more benefits. The women themselves have a lot of work to do. The task here is to build self-esteem and to build selfconfidence. “A lot of them have relationships they can leverage on to expose them to strategies and skills they can use to find where the opportunity is and how to get something out of it.

“By the time you build confidence and selfesteem, it is easy to assess your right and begin to break down the barriers which are most very potent.

“So, we magnify the challenges but by the time we have a little more confidence and self-esteem, we can stand to confront them. We don’t necessarily fight physically and violently but there are a lot of strategies to use and make demands and overcome.

“By the time they become more relevant in the system, the system will recognize them and begin to open the way for them.”

Thanking Kebetkache Women Development and Resources Centre for the expository meeting, one of the participants, Philomena Lafegha, from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, thanked the organisation for bringing the women folks to limelight.

She said: “This programme has made women understand the different resources in their domain and the power they have as women to make life better.

“As I go home, I will let my women know that they have power within the community as women. If they are marginalized, they should stand their ground and that will be achieved through unity.”

Ayibakuro Warder from Okordia clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area, said: “I have learnt a lot that there is a need for unity among the women. I will go and continue my advocacy.”

Aniso Regina said: “I have learnt that women have equal rights with men. And they are supposed to be given the right. There are some things that the women can do that the men cannot even do.

“As I go home, I’m going to ask for my rights in my community because there are some things women are supposed to do but the men will give it to themselves.” But Bassey Inibio Eke-Spiff from Brass Local Government Area, lamented: “People find it difficult to gather in Brass because of transportation.

“We use the high sea and it is very turbulent. Wives that are supposed to gather women in the communities are here in town because they can’t go home on a regular basis. “We have a road that is supposed to take us to Brass. Nembe is done but Brass is very difficult.

When you go to Brass and you want to buy fish, our brothers and sisters from the East buy them directly from the sea and they take them away and by the time you, as an indigene go to buy, what you are supposed to buy at one naira, you are buying for N10 naira.

“Our youths are not fishing. It is Hausa that fish in our communities. I’m really inspired to go back and see how we can get into that community and do something.”

Also few men, who participated in the workshop, promised to take the message to other men.

One of them, Godson Jim Dorgu, was of Mac Jim foundation. Dorgu said: “Most of these women are actually being denied all of these opportunities. The only thing they do is farming and the men feel it is hard labour. That is why they allow the women to dominate it.

“Women are actually being endangered and vulnerable to issues of natural resources and maximization of the benefits and opportunities that come from natural resources within our communities.

“Women should begin to create that awareness and sensitization like this group is doing. Let them go to the community and mobilize women and educate them on the opportunities that these natural resources present to them and find a way of tapping into it constructively.”

James Chukwu, in his own reaction, said: “Women are more powerful than men. I discovered that in Bayelsa, women are the people who do the men’s work while the men sit down and look. “I saw a woman tilling the ground and the husband was just on the road with his phone in his hand watching. I want you to believe that this is your time and season.

Let us see what we can do to turn around the destiny of our people and the destiny of our youths.” Ebitimi Desmond from Odi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, said: “There is a Bio Resource Centre in Odi community.

That place is supposed to partner with the community and come up with research for agricultural products and livestock to help boost the state of that community.

And if they do that, there will be a lot of agricultural products. “People come to that community to cut down our trees and carry timbers from the forest. Meanwhile, our youths are driving keke (tricycle) looking for peanuts.”

