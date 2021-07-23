When BDC Lokoja old students of ‘95 set reunited

It was a moment of great joy and excitement for the members of the 1995 set of Bishop Delisle College Old Students Association, BIDOSA ‘95, when they gathered in Lokoja, the Confluence City, from different parts of the country, for a threeday reunion event tagged: “Delisle, we are still singing your praise”.

The event started last Friday, July 16, 2021, with the convergence of members at the premises of the College to interface with the students and have a view of the current look of their alma mater. The students were so elated to see old boys and girls who graduated 26 years ago come to interact with them. They were thrilled with the scintillating presentations by Mrs. Comfort Alemayo-Obaromi, a lecturer in Kogipoly and Mr. Lawal James, Chairman, Kogi Youth Development Commission, on the Assembly Ground. The novelty football match between sets 94 and 95 held on Saturday, July 17 ended 1-1 draw. Some of the old students who had played for the College years back were seen still displaying their usual skills to the admiration of the spectators. Both sides played with energetic spirit, ebullience and zeal to win, not minding that it was a mere novelty match.

At the reunion party, the BIDOSA 95 members recalled the memories of their days in the College and thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the Silver Jubilee+1 anniversary of their graduation from the secondary school. The interim Vice President of BIDOSA 95, Augustina Ihiaba, in her welcome address, said: “I take this time to appreciate God and thank God for keeping us alive this past 26 years. It’s not because we are good or upright but for His mercy.

“These past years for some has been a blissful period, for some it has been a trying one but wherever you find yourself, know this one thing which I am certain and sure of and it is that we are all where God desires and wants us to be. “Standing before you this day I see heads of businesses, politicians, career civil servants, priests or pastors, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers and proud spinsters. But in all these I see and remember us as young mates back in our beloved college, all young and innocent or so to say with no social class, tribe or religion segregating us.

“Today I admonish us to interact in that same spirit of oneness and innocence knowing that we are all equal and equal we stand before God. “My sincere desire is that when we look back fifty years from college, we would have impacted our beloved alma mater in a tremendous way and we would be proud for it. And we would have helped and supported each other to stand and be known in the society where we all find ourselves. “I appreciate us for the sacrifices we have all made to make this occasion a success. I pray that God will keep us all and bless us with good health, long life and plenty money.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Comrade Haroun Opotu Yusuf, a political economist and social crusader who was the Government and Economics teacher of the old students, felt delighted for seeing his former boys and girls now men and women, coming together after 26 years to reconnect and chart a new course towards contributing to the development of their alma mater. Interestingly, Mr Opotu, a man of great intellect, presently the Chairman of Kogi Central Think-Tank Forum, remembered most of the old students by their faces and names, an indication of how close he was to them when they were in the College.

The educationist who once worked in the National Assembly said he had to shelve all his other important programmes for last Saturday to travel down to Lokoja from Abuja to partake in the first reunion of his former students that were so dear to him back in the day. He applauded the members for their efforts in ensuring the success of the reunion event. A Lokoja-based business tycoon, Mr. Peter Onujeme, said he was happy to be in the midst of the BDC 95 set, disclosing that many of the old students are his friends. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Peelinks Electroworld Limited, reminisced how he was always in the premises of BDC those days to meet his very close friend Mr. Kabirudeen Tiamiyu, who chaired the Central Planning Committee for the reunion.

Jegede, a media professional writes from Lokoja

