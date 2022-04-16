When blood cells are sickle-shaped (2)

The symptoms

The sites most often affected by the blocking or stacking action of sickle cells are found in the lungs, liver, bone, muscles, brain, spleen, penis, eyes, and kidneys. The immune system of a person with sickle cells dramatically weakens. People with sickle cells are highly susceptible to infections from some forms of bacteria. Some of the most common infections are actually from viruses and bacteria Severe pain is the most common of sickle cell disease emergencies (acute sickle cell crises). A person may not know what brought on the pain, but one or more of the following situations may have contributed to the start of the painful sickle crisis: • Dehydration (most often via inadequate water intake)

• Infection

• Fever • Hypoxia (decrease in oxygen to body tissue)

• Bleeding • Cold exposure

• Drug and alcohol use

• Pregnancy and stress Four patterns of an acute sickle cell crisis are now recognizable.

They are based on the part of the body where the crisis occurs.

• Bone crisis: An acute or sudden pain in a bone can occur, usually in an arm or leg.

The area may be tender. Common bones involved include the large bones in the arm or leg (the humerus, tibia, and femur).

The same bone may be affected repeatedly in future episodes of bone crisis.

• Acute chest syndrome: Sudden chest pain with coughing up of blood can occur. Low-grade fevers can be present. The person is usually short of breath. If a cough is present, it often does not produce sputum.

Acute chest syndrome is common in a young person with sickle cell disease. Chronic (longterm) sickle cell lung disease develops with time.

• Abdominal crisis: The pain associated with the abdominal crisis of sickle cell disease is constant and sudden. It becomes unrelenting. The pain may or may not be confined to any one area of the abdomen. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may or may not occur.

• Joint crisis:

Acute and painful joint crisis may develop without a history of trauma. Its focus is either in a single joint or in multiple joints. Often the connecting bony parts of the joint are painful. Range of motion is often restricted because of the pain. Avascular necrosis (death of bone tissue due to interruption of blood supply) of the hips can occur, causing permanent damage. Many other organ systems are often injured or impaired;

• Central nervous system: Twothirds of all strokes in people with sickle cell disease occur in children, at an average age of 8 years. About 10% of people with sickle cell disease have strokes or other brain bleeding when younger than 8-10 years. As the population ages, the incidence of these events also increases.

However, repeat strokes may occur.

• Eyes: The effect of sickle cell disease on the eyes comes from the increased viscosity, or “sludging,” of blood and the narrowness of the eye’s blood vessels.

Disease of the retina is common and causes problems with vision.

Retinal detachment is frequent, so is collection of blood in front of the eyes, but complications are more common because of the increased sickling effect that the water-like fluid in the eye promotes.

• Kidneys: Some amount of kidney damage occurs in nearly every person with sickle cell disease.

• Genitals: Priapism (a constant, unabating, erection of the penis in the absence of sexual stimulation)) is common. It affects about 40% of all men with sickle cell disease. Severe episodes are a frequent cause of impotence.

• Infections: People with sickle cell disease have weakened immune systems and are at increased risk for developing infection, especially in the lungs, kidneys, bones, and central nervous system.

• Repeated crises damage the spleen, which over time, causes it to stop functioning.

• Blood problems: People with sickle cell disease can develop anemia-a reduction in the number of red blood cells. Symptoms of anemia are shortness of breath (oxygen is not getting to tissues), lightheadedness, and fatigue.

• Heart attacks can occur

• The liver can also be affected by severe sickle cell crisis.

• Delayed growth often occurs in people with SCD. Children are generally shorter but regain their height by adulthood. Sexual maturation may also be delayed. This happens because sickle cell red blood cells (RBCs) can’t supply enough oxygen and nutrients.

• Skin ulcers in the legs can occur if small vessels there are blocked.

• Gallstones are one complication not caused by a vessel blockage. Instead, they are caused by the breakdown of RBCs.

A byproduct of this breakdown is bilirubin. High levels of bilirubin can lead to gallstones.

When to visit the Hospital

As soon as the earliest feeling of severe pain or fever!

Water intake

Should be about 4-5L daily. While directly drinking this quantity may be daunting, water can as well be “eaten” to make up for the daily requirement. This imply it can be done indirectly via taking fruits with a high water content (eg watermelon, cucumber etc)

Definitive cure

The only cure for SCD is bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Bone marrow is a soft, fatty tissue inside the center of the bones where blood cells are made. A bone marrow or stem cell transplant is a procedure that takes healthy cells that form blood from one person—the donor—and puts them into someone whose bone marrow is not working properly. Bone marrow or stem cell transplants are very risky, and can have serious side effects, including death. For the transplant to work, the bone marrow must be a close match. Usually, the best donor is a brother or sister. Bone marrow or stem cell transplants are used only in cases of severe SCD for children who have minimal organ damage from the disease.

Take Home

Better quality of life is associated with Sickle Cell disorder patients with a history of good compliance to routine drugs and regular clinic attendance. They have equal intelligence/capability and needs to be supported.

