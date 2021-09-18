When blood cells

Scene 1

During late night conversations in the just penultimate Big Brother Naija house on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, one of the five finalists, Laycon, revealed his genotype to be Sickle Haemoglobin-C (HbSC), a milder form of Sickle Cell Anaemia. The rapper who enjoyed massive support from a massive fanbase (including celebrities) in the course of the 2020 lockdown edition of the show, told fellow housemates, Vee, Neo, Nengi and Dorathy that he does not like sharing that particular detail about himself because people automatically assume him to be sick. In the course of the gist, Laycon stated that his condition is quite dormant as he was always a healthy kid. He added that he didn’t find out about his genotype until 2012 when he had to undergo medical tests on getting admission to the university of Lagos.

Scene 2

It was a ‘’Mills and Boon’’ fairy tale of love meant to have ended with …….’’and they lived happily after’’. TD and PJ met during the mandatory NYSC orientation activities. This was indeed the talk-of-thecamp romance. The former was meant to redeploy to another state after the camp period but opted to stay back up north because of his ‘’Juliet’’. Events assumed a jet pace immediately after the ‘’service year’’ and they started making preparations for wedding despite strong advice against it from both families and even from clergies. Both carry the AS genotype which imply they are at risk of having a child with sickle cell anemia……….but they did get married eventually, with its attendant unpalatable implications for the only child they have presently. It’s been a vicious cycle of recurrent hospital visits on account of the poor boy whenever he suffers a ‘’crisis’

What are Sickle Cell Disorders?

It is the name to a group of inherited conditions that affect the red blood cells. That means it’s passed down through families. One is born with it. It is not something you catch or develop later in life. The most serious type is called Sickle Cell Anaemia. It’s a lifelong condition that mainly affects people of African, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Eastern Mediterranean and Asian origin. People with Sickle Cell Disorder produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they don’t live as long as healthy blood cells and they can become stuck in blood vessels.

What Sickle Cell Disorders are Not

People are often confused and disturbed by some of the incorrect information they have received about SCD.

Sickle Cell Disorders are not;

• Leukaemias

• Cancers

• White cells eating red cells

• Infectious-you cannot ‘’catch it’’ as you would “catch” measles or cold

Who is at risk?

Children are only at risk for sickle cell disorder if both parents carry sickle cell trait.

People from regions that have endemic malaria are more likely to be carriers.

This includes people from:

• Africa

• India

• the Mediterranean

• Saudi Arabia

The genesis

• Normally, RBCs are shaped like discs, which gives them the flexibility to travel through even the smallest blood vessels.

• They contain hemoglobin (a protein), which carries oxygen in the blood.

• With SCD, some red blood cells are misshapen and look like sickles (a C-shaped farm tool). These sickle cells become hard and sticky.

• They can get stuck when traveling through small blood vessels. This slows or blocks blood and oxygen to parts of the body. Sickle cells also contain an abnormal type of hemoglobin. This causes the cells to die early.

• The sickle-shaped cells are not flexible and cannot change shape easily. Many of them burst apart as they move through your blood vessels.

• The sickle cells usually only last 10 to 20 days, instead of the normal 90 to 120 days. • The body may have trouble making enough new cells to replace the ones that are lost • Because of this, the sufferer may not have enough red blood cells. This is a condition called anemia,

• There are several forms of SCD. They vary based on the sickle cell and hemoglobin genes inherited from parents. HbSS is the most common form.

It is known as Sickle Cell Anemia. It also is the most severe form of SCD. People who have HbSS get 2 sickle cell genes, 1 from each parent.

Types of Sickle Cell Disorders (SCD) HbSS

People who have this form of SCD inherit two sickle cell genes (“S”), one from each parent. This is commonly called Sickle Cell Anemia and is usually the most severe form of the disease. HbSC (Laycon’s genotype) People who have this form of SCD inherit a sickle cell gene (“S”) from one parent and from the other parent a gene for an abnor-mal hemoglobin called “C”. Hemoglobin is a protein that allows red blood cells to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. This is usually a milder form of SCD (and the 2nd most common)

HbS beta thalassemia

People who have this form of SCD inherit one sickle cell gene (“S”) from one parent and one gene for beta thalassemia, another type of anemia, from the other parent. There are two types of beta thalassemia: “0” and “+”. Those with HbS beta 0-thalassemia usually have a severe form of SCD. People with HbS beta +-thalassemia tend to have a milder form of SCD. There also are a few rare types of SCD:

HbSD, HbSE, and HbSO

People who have these forms of SCD inherit one sickle cell gene (“S”) and one gene from an abnormal type of hemoglobin (“D”, “E”, or “O”). Hemoglobin is a protein that allows red blood cells to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. The severity of these rarer types of SCD varies.

Sickle Cell Trait (SCT)

HbAS

People who have SCT inherit one sickle cell gene (“S”) from one parent and one normal gene (“A”) from the other parent. This is called Sickle Cell Trait (SCT).

People with SCT usually do not have any of the signs of the disease and live a normal life, but they can pass the trait on to their children. Additionally, there are a few, uncommon health problems that may potentially be related to sickle cell trait if exposed to either of the following;

• Low oxygen levels in the air (which can be experienced, for example, when mountain climbing or training for an athletic competition).

• Dehydration (for example, when one has too little water in the body).

• High altitudes (which can be experienced, for example, when flying, mountain climbing, or visiting a city at a high altitude).

Take Home

Sickle Cell Disorder patients are not less human! They should be supported, not pitied!! Please stay tuned for the concluding part this piece next week. Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...