When CBN laces import policy with stringent conditions

After much criticism, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that importers who chose to use third party agents must provide the details of the agents, including three-year audited financial statement of the buying company, before they can access foreign exchange under a third party, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges and avoidable costs through third-party arrangements in Form-M has been restructured with strict conditions.

In August this year, the bank introduced product price verification to check sharp practices at the port, but Customs agents said that the policy was a decoy to bring pre-shipment inspection through the backdoor to the Nigerian ports and borders.

The apex bank had explained that it would no longer approve payment of foreign exchange to Form M applicants who do so through a company and agent, thereby eliminating third parties. According to a memo by the Director of Trade and Exchange, Ozoemena Nnaji, CBN would be paying the ultimate provider of goods and services the forex directly as part of continued efforts by the bank to ensure prudent use of foreign exchange resources and eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges and avoidable costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers.

However, three months after much pressure, CBN introduced new conditions under which the apex bank could now allow opening of Form ‘M’ for foreign exchange purchases through buying companies or through third party agents.

The circular titled: “Re: Destination Payment for All Forms M, Letters Of Credit and Other Forms of Payment,” signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, noted that CBN came up with the new conditions, saying that if importers chose to use third party agents, the details of the agents must be made available. Also, Nnaji noted that such agents must have a three-year audited finance statement, letter of reference from buying company’s banker showing relationship and capacity.

He said: “Where it is unavoidable that an importer chooses to use a buying company (other than the primary manufacturer), the importer shall make available detailed Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and profile of the buying company; three-year audited financial statement of the buying company; letter of reference from the buying company’s banker stating relationship and capacity, among other documents for its approval before opening Form M.”

Conditions

Also, the conditions for accessing Form M include the “transfer pricing policy and arrangements in the home country, registration with its home country’s chamber of commerce; evidence of tax payments in the home country and evidence of authorisation to act as agents and/or distributor to the original equipment manufacturer.”

For instance, the apex bank said that all authorised dealers must ensure that the lists of eligible third parties that meet the requirements above are submitted to the bank for authentication before onboarding.

Issue

The vice president of Association of Nigerian Lisenced Customs Agent (ANLCA) had complained that there was no way importers could do away with third party arrangement with the way global trade currently was, stressing that the CBN policy on Form-M would kill a major component of trade and ultimately kill our economy. He said: “What we expect CBN to be doing is to look at how to stabilise our exchange rate, which has been fluctuating in the last four months. Last year, we were actually using N345 to a dollar to process import declaration. This year, we are now using N361 to a dollar to do the same job.

For instance, the vice president noted that the fluctuation in exchange rate had not been helping trade, noting that the CBN product price verification policy simply means that the bank wanted to bring the country back to the pre-shipment inspection era. Farinto added that whoever signed the circular did not have the interest of Nigerians at heart on the ground that there won’t be third-party involvement in Form-M again.

He said: “Why is CBN dabbling in fiscal policy issues? Why is CBN not focusing on the monetary policy function that is germane to its operation? In the last one year, about 81 items have been on the forex prohibition list, causing many importers not to want to declare what they bring in.” The vice president argued that CBN should be concerned with monetary policy and not fiscal policies, which is the duty of the Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

He maintained that Nigeria had already entered into various agreements and protocols such as Article 7 of the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT), which requires five to six principles before a price is agreed, noting that the product price verification implies that CBN wants to employ an inspector and bring in pre-shipment inspection through the backdoor.

Last line

The apex bank should ensure strict compliance of the policy in order to avoid abuse of foreign exchange by the importers and their agents.

