When Delta-CARES becomes Okowa-CARES

Okowa’s philosophy

In fact, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is still combating the COVID-19 pandemic by mitigating the devastating effects of the deadly disease. It was gathered that the governor had vowed not to stop until the poorest of the poor, vulnerable households, farmers and firms across the state, have been enhanced with social transfers, basic services and livelihood grants to increase food production and facilitate the smooth functioning of the food supply chain.

Delta-Cares

To this effect, the governor morally and financially re-engineered his job and wealth creation initiatives, namely, the Skill Training and Entrepreneur Programme (STEP), the Youth Agricultural and Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP), the Girls Entrepreneur and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and others, for a better life and job provision for graduate youths, widows and market women.

Achievement

The governor’s achievements in these empowerment programmes started in 2015 when he created the Office of the Chief Creation Officer, as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to initiate strategic wealth creation programmes and provision of jobs for all Deltans as captured in his SMART agenda. In the last seven years, statistics have shown that through six Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the state has established 12,000 entrepreneurs, created 100,000 direct jobs and catalyzed 1,000,000 indirect jobs Although the Delta-CARES, nicknamed ‘D-CARES’, is a World Bank-supported intervention programme, with the main objective of expanding access to livelihood support and food security services as well as grants for poor and vulnerable households and firms, Okowa has taken it passionately when he pledged his administration’s commitment towards the implementation of all aspects of the D-CARES Programme in the state for the overall benefit of the people.

COVID-19policy

Okowa said the state’s COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (D-CARES) Programme has not only mitigated the adverse economic impact of the pandemic, particularly on the poor and vulnerable, but it has also intervened in the lives of over 42,000 persons. He said: “As we all know, COVID- 19 exerted a huge toll on the economy with the attendant loss of income and means of livelihood by thousands of people. “The CARES programme is to help mitigate the adverse economic impact of the pandemic, particularly on the poor and vulnerable. “On September 28, last year, we gave operational support grants to 1,818 Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) under the Result Area 3 component of the programme. “This administration is very committed to this programme because it complements and supports our various social intervention efforts.” Okowa said through the initiative, the programme will have directly supported 25,269 poor and vulnerable households with social transfers, basic services, and livelihood grants, 13,976 farm-ers to increase food production and facilitate smooth functioning of the food supply chain, while 2,529 MSEs will be given grants to support post-COVID-19 loans, operational costs and to enhance their IT capabilities.

Govt agenda

The governor during the official flag-off of the implementation of activities under Result Areas 1 and 2 of the Delta COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (DCARES) Programme at the Events Centre, Asaba, lamented that the COVID-19 exerted a huge toll on the economy with the attendant loss of income and means of livelihoods by thousands of people. He advised the programme managers to continue to display high performance and account-ability levels required for non-stop and seamless execution. He added: “The successful implementation of the programme in the state, especially given the wide scope of the intervention would go a long way in addressing some of the negative economic impacts of the pandemic on our people.”

Support continues

While he assured that the state government would continue to provide the necessary support and funding to ensure that the programme achieves its stated objectives, he urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to grow their businesses, increase their income, become employers of labour, and generally improve their living standard. The state commissioner for economic planning, Dr Barry Pere- Gbe, said beneficiaries, who were drawn from poor and vulnerable households, were selected on merit and not through political colouration or ethnic cleavages, harped on maximising grace, the opportunity afforded them. Major stakeholders of the programme, including the officials of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, Mr Aso Ovakporaye, the Director of Economic Growth, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning/Chairman, Federal CARES Technical Committee, and the National Coordinator, NG-CARES Programme, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, commended Governor Okowa for his passion to promptly bring deliberate succour to its citizenry promptly. Ovakporaye particularly salute Okowa, whom he said made Delta a proud state.

Firsttostartpolicy

He said the state is the first across the country to flag off the programme with Result Area 3 in September 2021. He said: “You will recall that when you flag-off Result Area 3, I was here. You did us proud for being the first flag-off which has made us number one. “Your Excellency, we thank you for all the impactful support you have given to the various Result Areas. “Some states chose small numbers of the delivery platforms but Delta state chose all the platforms and assured us of delivery with a high level of commitment. The governor can kick out poverty from Delta state.” Corroborating him, Obaje hailed the governor for his personal touch and attention to the NG- CARES programme in the state, maintaining that “Okowa is the kind of Governor that should be leading the country,” even as he wish him the best in endeavours.

World Bank plan

He thanked the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman of state CARES Steering Committee for the level of mobilisation which has enabled the state to be number among others. He disclosed that the programme aimed at performance for Results. He said as the state spends to implement the programme, they will be reimbursed by World Bank after verification. Some of the beneficiaries of the programme include a physically challenged person, who thanked the governor for giving them a sense of belonging by giving persons in their category the opportunity to benefit from the scheme. Highly elated, he said, “our economic status has improved.” Cheques and farm implements were presented to some beneficiaries by Okowa.

