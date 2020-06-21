When Deputy Speaker Wase put smiles on faces of the less privileged

D

eputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Abuja Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has distributed empowerment to over 1000 constituents mostly widows, less privileged, Youths and farmers in Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

The items distributed across all the 122 Polling units in Kadarko, Lamba, Bashar and Wase Districts of Wase Federal Constituency included: 150 motorcycles, 500 sewing machines, 500 grinding machines, three Sharon Galaxy cars and four tractors shared to each of the districts.

About 1000 benefited with smiles in their faces while receiving the items, mostly widows, the vulnerable, Youths and farmers from rural areas of Wase LGC were selected and considered for the empowerment initiatives of the lawmaker.

Rt. Hon. Wase who is currently serving his Constituency for the fourth term while distributing the items in Bashar District of Wase LGA said his desire in the National Assembly has always been to empower the less privileged and assist the widows.

Wase who represented at the occasion by his Senior Legislative Aide, Alhaji Musa Abdu, said distribution of the sewing machines, grinding machines, motorcycles and tractors was part of his gesture to give back to the less privileged, widows, youths and his constituents who are predominantly farmers,

He said the idea behind the distribution of four tractors one each to the four Districts was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration policy to encourage agriculture as the economy base of the country.

“We have been empowering our people right from the first time we won an election as far back as 2007 when we were then in the opposition party, so today’s even is not a new thing.

“We have given four tractors one each to the four districts that we have in the Local Government Area. And this is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of Nigeria should feed itself. So we gave the tractors so that our people can farm to produce foods that will feed Plateau state and Nigeria.”

He urged the beneficiaries of the gesture to make good use of the items as means of job creations.

“Those that got motorcycles should use to go to the farm, those that are not farmers should use it as means of transport to earn a living. Those that got sewing machines or grinding machines should also use it to earn good living.”

Halima Khamis one of the beneficiaries of the sewing machine, said she will use it to provide food for her children at home.

“I am grateful to Hon. Wase. God has used him to touch my life, I didn’t have anything doing, but with this I will make use of it to provide food for my children”

Also speaking another beneficiary and widow Jummai Aliyu told Sunday Telegraph that her husband died two years ago and things have been hard for her, but she thank God for using the lawmaker to visit her.

“When I was told to come to Hon. Wase’s house I didn’t know there was a great surprise for me, so when came this morning a letter was given to me as one of the beneficiaries of sewing machine and I am grateful to Allah for this, I will use it to train my children. My husband died two years ago and I thank him for helping me with this new sewing machine, May God bless him with long life.

Also a youth, Soknan Stephen who was given a motorcycle couldn’t hide his joy and appreciation to the Lawmaker. “I don’t know how to start, but sincerely from the bottom of my heart I am happy for this kind of empowerment from Hon. Wase, this has given me employment because I will use it for transporting people from one village to another, it has created financial opportunity for me”.

Meanwhile Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, Dr. Abubakar Ado, commended the Deputy speaker for his kind gesture.

He said this would go a long way in supporting the youths, the less privilege and vulnerable in the locality.

“We are going to take advantage of the tractors to encourage young farmers especially youths. This will help in the current policy of diversification of Nigeria’s economy into agriculture. We will use the opportunity to encourage farmers with seedlings and fertilizer, to go back to farm and take advantage of the tractors.”

