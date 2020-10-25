When Dolapo Badmus set tongues wagging

Based on the cosmopolitan nature of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State, where there are people from diverse cultures with different languages and also considered as the hub for business, entertainment and so many others, the Police Force choose their best officer as spokesperson for the state.

On that note, when Dolapo Badmus was posted to Lagos as the spokesperson, it was like a round peg in a round hole.

Understanding her trade well enough, Dolapo gave a good account of herself by giving police a better stage in the state.

Beyond her official assignment, her popularity had been on the rise as at the time she was redeployed because she carried herself well, had a nice relationship with members of the public, especially on the social scene.

Basically, she made the policing job so fascinating. While she left the position, the reputation she had built was still working for her.

The whole beautiful narrative of the now Chief Superintendent of Police, Dolapo, days ago almost changed for the worse when stories hit the news mill that she had been booted out of the police.

Following the campaign against police brutality that berthed the #EndSARS protests which made the police authority beamed light into the activities of the men and officers.

Dolapo was alleged to have been found wanting and was rumoured to have been consumed by the sanction of the Police Commission.

While that was on, expectedly, a series of stories started surfacing. While some vouched for the integrity of Dolapo, others were simply excited her day of judgment had come and that she had to pay for alleged wrong deeds.

Tongues were set wagging before the whole drama settled after the Police Service Commission cleared the air that Dolapo was not among the erring officers sanctioned.

She has since returned to her enviable status of a police officer without any blemish.

Like this: Like Loading...